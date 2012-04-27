(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- On Feb. 10, 2012, we lowered our rating on the issuer's account bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, to below our minimum rating for counterparties providing direct limited support to the highest-rated notes in IntesaBci Sec. 2.

-- None of the documented remedies has been executed within the remedy period following that downgrade, and we no longer consider the account bank eligible to support notes rated higher than the account bank itself.

-- As a result, we have today lowered our ratings on IntesaBci Sec. 2's class A2, B, and C notes.

-- IntesaBci Sec. 2 is an Italian RMBS transaction, which closed in February 2003.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'BBB+ (sf)' its credit ratings on IntesaBci Sec. 2 S.r.l.'s class A2, B, and C notes (see list below).

Today's downgrades reflect the failure of the transaction parties to take any of the documented remedy actions following our Feb. 10, 2012 downgrade of the transaction account bank, Intesa Sanpaolo SpA , to BBB+/Negative/A-2 from A/Watch Neg/A-1 (see "Research Update: Intesa Sanpaolo And Core Subsidiaries Ratings Lowered To 'BBB+/A-2' On Italy Downgrade; Outlook Negative"). Following that downgrade, our rating on Intesa Sanpaolo fell below the minimum rating threshold that an account bank counterparty providing direct limited support must have to support the highest-rated notes in IntesaBci Sec. 2, according to our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010, and "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update," published on Jan. 13, 2011). We use these criteria in assessing the impact of the Intesa Sanpaolo downgrade on our structured finance ratings.