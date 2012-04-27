(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Shrishti Technologies a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch B(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating action is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings are constrained by Shrishti's small size of operations and its declining operating profitability. In the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11), revenue was INR580m (FY10: INR495m) and EBITDA margin was 3.2% (FY10: 5.4%). The decline in the margins was due to the company's limited ability to pass on price increases in raw materials (mainly copper) to its single customer - Bajaj Electrical Limited.

The ratings are also constrained by Shristi's weak credit profile, as reflected by its moderate net financial leverage (net debt/EBITDA: 3.49x in FY11, 2.32x in FY10) and low interest coverage (FY11: 2.22x, FY10: 3.81x). Fitch expects net financial leverage to have increased in FY12 due to lower EBITDA margins in 9MFY12. Fitch also notes the company's stressed liquidity position as illustrated by around 94.2% of working capital utilisation in FY12.

The ratings draw comfort from the presence of Shrishti's founders in the domestic fan manufacturing industry since 2004. The ratings are also supported by Shrishti's high revenue growth of at a CAGR of 29.63% over FY10-FY12 and the eight-year tax holiday period available to the firm by virtue of being located in Baddi (Himachal Pradesh).

Negative rating action may result from a decline in operating EBITDA and/or a further stress on liquidity, both on a sustained basis, resulting in net financial leverage above 5x. Conversely, an improvement in operating EBITDA and liquidity position on a sustained basis resulting in net financial leverage below 3x may result in positive rating action

Shrishti, a partnership firm, is involved in the manufacturing of home appliances and assembly of electrical fans, with a total capacity to manufacture 900,000 fans in one year.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to Shristi's bank loans as follows:

- INR60m fund-based limit: 'Fitch B(ind)'/'Fitch A4(ind)'

- INR0.77m term loan: 'Fitch B(ind)'