(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 27 -
Summary analysis -- Metaldyne LLC --------------------------------- 27-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Michigan
Primary SIC: Motor vehicle
parts and
accessories
Mult. CUSIP6: 574601
Mult. CUSIP6: 574670
Mult. CUSIP6: 591160
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
01-Oct-2010 B+/-- B+/--
26-Aug-2009 NR/-- NR/--
28-May-2009 D/-- D/--
22-Dec-2008 CCC-/-- CCC-/--
25-Nov-2008 SD/-- SD/--
31-Oct-2008 CC/-- CC/--
03-Oct-2008 CCC+/-- CCC+/--
29-Feb-2008 B-/-- B-/--
Rationale
The ratings reflect what Standard & Poor's Ratings Services considers to be
Plymouth, Mich.-based automotive supplier Metaldyne LLC's "weak" business risk
profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile. Our business risk assessment
incorporates the multiple industry risks facing automotive suppliers,
including volatile demand, high fixed costs, intense competition, and severe
pricing pressures. These risks more than offset the favorable fact that
Metaldyne's products are used mostly in vehicle powertrains and therefore have
longer lives, are less commodity-like than many other automotive parts, and
support the company's double-digit EBITDA margins. The financial risk
assessment reflects our view that moderate free operating cash flow (FOCF)
and, in the long term, possible future additional distributions to
shareholders, will likely limit significant debt reduction. Although not our
base case, a potential sale by its current owners and subsequent impact on
Metaldyne's capital structure is also a possibility we would monitor closely.