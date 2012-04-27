(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 27 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Rotech Healthcare Inc. ------------ 27-Apr-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Florida
Primary SIC: Health and allied
services, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 778669
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
18-Mar-2011 B/-- B/--
04-Oct-2010 B-/-- B-/--
13-Oct-2008 CCC/-- CCC/--
===============================================================================