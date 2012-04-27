(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 27 - The Chinese auto market has significant growth potential over the medium to long term, notwithstanding negative unit sales growth in Q112. Competition is likely to intensify from additional capacity scheduled to come on stream throughout 2012, which could clearly mean greater pricing pressure. The Chinese market remains a key focus for the Korean and Japanese automakers, which are continuing to expand their operations despite the current slowdown.

Total passenger car sales growth in China came down rapidly in 2011, to 5% from 33% in 2010. Two main reasons were the introduction of various government tightening measures to cool down the economy, and a significantly higher base after 2010's record growth. Auto sales actually fell during Q112 - by 2% yoy - versus a 9% growth in Q111, clearly illustrating that the industry is undergoing a difficult period consistent with decelerating economic growth in China.

Nevertheless, most global auto manufacturers continue to be attracted to China due to the sheer size of the market - a record high 14.5 million passenger cars were sold in 2011 - and the high likelihood that this will continue rising over the medium to long term. Economic growth is still comparatively high, with Fitch expecting an 8% pace in 2012 and 2013. The auto penetration rate is low in China, with only 5 out of 100 people owning a car compared with 30-50 in developed markets. Other positive factors for the sector's outlook include rising urbanisation and a steady increase in household income - especially in the inland cities.

Fitch believes that competition will heat up in the short term, especially with the local low-end manufacturers expanding into the mass mid-market segment.

Notably, many of the global JV auto manufactures are emphasising their focus on China's luxury segment at this year's Beijing International Automotive Exhibition. The high-end market has grown at a faster annual clip over 2006-2011, at 55% compared with the mid-market's 23%. Fitch expects the luxury segment to maintain growth of over 20% in 2012 and 2013, due to low penetration of luxury vehicles and an expanding upper-middle class.

The agency expects the Japanese and Korean automakers to continue pursuing the Chinese market as part of their expansion strategies. For example, Hyundai Motor ('BBB'/Positive) will commence operations at its third plant in China during H212, and the Japanese automakers also have aggressive plans to boost capacity and enhance their new model line-ups.