Europcar's cash sources on Dec. 31, 2011, included about EUR263 million available under its RCF of about EUR350 million (to be refinanced with a EUR300 million facility maturing April 2015). Drawings include about EUR39 million of cash drawings and EUR48 million of off-balance-sheet guarantees. Unrestricted cash--excluding cash located in Securifleet companies dedicated to fleet financing--amounted to EUR138 million. Essentially, cash is located at subsidiary level.

Europcar also benefits from various fleet funding facilities. However, we do not view these fleet-financing facilities as liquidity for corporate purposes but rather as committed facilities that should be able to accommodate fleet growth--in conjunction with Europcar's off-balance-sheet operating lease agreements. We note that the summer season usually has the highest requirements for fleet funding and anticipate that the use of the SARF should be significantly higher over the May-August period. Europcar uses the fleet-financing facilities to finance its rental fleet in all its main markets, so they are crucial to financing ongoing operations.

Relevant aspects of the group's liquidity profile, based on our criteria, are as follows:

-- We expect that the company's sources of liquidity over the next 24 months will significantly exceed its uses, providing the company successfully refinances its EUR425 million FRNs maturing in May 2013.

-- We expect that net sources would still be marginally negative in the case of a 20% shortfall in 2012 EBITDA compared with our forecasts.

-- We expect Europcar to maintain ample headroom under its fixed-charge cover ratio covenant.

-- We consider that Europcar would likely be able to absorb a marked decrease in demand, notably because of its proved capacity to adapt fleet size to market conditions at short notice.

Recovery analysis

The recovery rating of '5' on the proposed EUR335 million notes due 2017 reflects the subordinated status of this instrument relative to the group's other debt instruments.

The proposed notes will be initially issued by Europcar Bond Funding Ltd., a newly dedicated orphan special purpose vehicle (SPV). The SPV will hold the proceeds of the notes in escrow until certain refinancing events are completed. Upon completion, Europcar Groupe S.A. will become the successor issuer. According to the notes' documentation, Europcar will provide the SPV with a loan for the amount of the notes which would serve to redeem the notes and accrued interest within five business days if the refinancing events have not been met by July 5, 2012.

Among Europcar's various bonds, we consider the proposed notes to have a weaker position than the fleet-financing instruments, as well as the RCF and senior secured notes by way of first-ranking security on fleet or non-fleet assets. According to the intercreditor agreement, the proposed notes rank pari-passu with Europcar's unsecured subordinated notes. Nevertheless, we believe that the proposed notes are better positioned than the unsecured subordinated notes, owing to ECI's second-ranking share pledge and guarantees from certain German and U.K. subsidiaries.

The proposed issue is governed by terms and conditions relatively similar to the existing EUR425 million unsecured subordinated notes. That said, the new issue benefits from Europcar's currently lower leverage, with lesser prior ranking debt owing to the downsizing of the RCF as well as the EUR90 million equity injection from Eurazeo. Therefore, we rate the proposed notes one notch higher than the unsecured notes.

For the purpose of our analysis, we assume that the full refinancing will be executed as planned, with no major changes to the terms and conditions of the structure.

Outlook

The negative outlook continues to reflect the refinancing risk associated with Europcar's upcoming debt maturities, in the context of challenging and unpredictable European capital markets.

If Europcar does not successfully address its refinancing needs in the first half of 2012, we would likely revise down our assessment of its liquidity position to "weak" from "less than adequate." This would likely lead to a one-notch downgrade, with a potential for further downgrades depending on the company's progress toward refinancing its debt.

However, our base-case expectation is that Europcar will successfully refinance its May 2013 FRNs in the coming weeks, thereby completing the full refinancing process it embarked on in the past months. In that case, we would likely revise the outlook to stable from negative and affirm the ratings at their current level.

We also believe that, despite the negative effect of the challenging economic environment in Western Europe on Europcar's operating performance and on the costs associated with the refinancing process, credit metrics will remain in line with the levels we consider commensurate with the current 'B' rating. This includes ratios of funds from operations to debt above 10% and an EBITDA interest cover of more than 2x. We therefore view potential pressures on the ratings as primarily related to liquidity issues.

Ratings List

New Rating

Europcar Bond Funding Ltd.

Secured Subordinated Debt B-

Recovery Rating 5

Ratings Affirmed

Europcar Groupe S.A.

Europcar International S.A.S.U

Corporate Credit Rating B/Negative/--

Europcar Groupe S.A.

Senior Secured B+

Recovery Rating 2

Secured Subordinated Debt CCC+

Recovery Rating 6

Subordinated CCC+

Recovery Rating 6

EC Finance PLC

Senior Secured* B

Recovery Rating 4

*Guaranteed by Europcar International S.A.S.U.