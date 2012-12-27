Dec 27 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- HSBC Life (International) Ltd. ---------------- 27-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Bermuda

Local currency AA-/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Life insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-Nov-2011 AA-/-- --/--

27-Jul-2006 AA/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on HSBC Life (International) Ltd. reflect the implicit support the insurer receives from its parent bank, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp. Ltd. (HSBC; AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+), in Hong Kong. The ratings also reflect the insurer's very strong stand-alone business profile and sound investment profile. We consider HSBC Life's operating performance as strong. The insurer's moderately strong capitalization, higher reserving, and exposure to a low interest rate environment constrain the rating.

We consider HSBC Life to be a core subsidiary of the HSBC group. HSBC Life is highly integrated with its parent bank and provides insurance and pension business to the bank's customers.

We believe HSBC Life has strong growth potential over the next two years, given HSBC's extensive distribution network and customer base. In 2011, in-force business premium grew 26.6%, new business premium grew 26.5%, linked business grew 21.6%, and non-linked new business grew 28.1%. Strong new business growth continued in the first nine months of 2012, with a 14% increase compared with the corresponding period in 2011. We expect demand for both traditional and investment linked products to continue to support the insurer's growth over the next two years.

HSBC Life is a dominant bancassurer in Hong Kong's competitive life insurance market. It is the second-largest individual life insurer and accounted for 14.2% of the market's in-force weighted premiums in 2011. Weighted premiums are based on annualized premiums plus one-tenth of single premiums. HSBC Life is also Hong Kong's largest provider of retirement-benefit schemes. It accounts for about one-third of the market's total assets under management.

We consider HSBC Life's investment profile to be sound, with good risk-management controls. The insurer's investments mainly comprise bonds, unit trusts, and equity. HSBC Life reduced its equity holdings in 2008 and has yet to rebuild them to their former levels.

We consider HSBC Life's capitalization to be moderately strong, reflecting the insurer's efficient capital management policies. However, the capitalization is lower than the level we consider appropriate for the insurer's stand-alone credit profile. HSBC Life's strong risk control and prudent investment strategy support its capitalization. We view the insurer's financial flexibility as strong, reflecting potential parental support.

HSBC Life's operating performance remains strong despite a slight deterioration, mainly as a result of unfavorable investment returns in 2011 and higher reserving charges for non-linked business in a low interest rate environment. The insurer's return on assets dropped to 0.6% in 2011, from 0.8% in 2010. Fixed interest instruments dominate HSBC Life's investment portfolio. We expect new business returns and diversified income sources--from life insurance and retirement benefits--to support HSBC Life's operating performance over the next two years.

Enterprise risk management

In our opinion, HSBC Life's enterprise risk management (ERM) is adequate with strong risk-controls, particularly for investment and operational risk. The insurer employs the same ERM framework and approach as HSBC group's insurance operations and reports regularly to its London insurance office. It also reports locally and is compliant with the bank's risk management framework.

Outlook

The stable outlook on HSBC Life reflects our outlook on the wider HSBC group. We could raise the rating on HSBC Life if we raise the rating on the group. We could lower the rating on the insurer if the rating on the group is lowered or HSBC Life's status as a core entity of the group weakens.