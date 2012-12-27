(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 27 -
Ratings -- Alfa-Bank OJSC ----------------------------------------- 27-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/B Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 01538R
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
27-Dec-2012 BB+/B BB+/B
09-Dec-2011 BB/B BB/B
11-Mar-2011 BB-/B BB-/B
11-Sep-2009 B+/B B+/B
19-Dec-2008 BB-/B BB-/B
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$2 bil med-term note Prog 02/17/2004: sr
unsecd BB+ 27-Dec-2012
(Gtd: ABH Financial Ltd.
Gtd: Alfa-Bank OJSC)
US$400 mil 9.25% callable med-term nts due
06/24/2013 BB+ 27-Dec-2012
(Gtd: ABH Financial Ltd.
Gtd: Alfa-Bank OJSC)
US$1 bil 7.875% (Borrower: OJSC Alfa Bank) ln
part nts ser 2017-2 due 09/25/2017 BB+ 27-Dec-2012
(Gtd: ABH Financial Ltd.)
RUB5 bil var rate (puttable after three years -
coupon range between 8.25%-8.55%) bnds ser 01
due 02/02/2016 BB+ 27-Dec-2012
US$1 bil 7.75% loan partcipation (Borrower:
OJSC Alfa Bank) nts due 04/28/2021 BB+ 27-Dec-2012
(Gtd: ABH Financial Ltd.)
US$225 mil var rate (Borrower: Alfa Bank) sub
callable loan participation nts due 12/09/201BB- 27-Dec-2012
US$300 mil var rate (Borrower: Alfa Bank) sr
sub loan participation nts due 02/22/2017 BB- 27-Dec-2012
US$750 mil 7.50% (Borrower: Alfa-Bank OJSC)
Loan Participation Note bank ln due 09/26/201BB- 27-Dec-2012
EURO CP prog auth amt US$1 bil B 07-Nov-2005
(Gtd: ABH Financial Ltd.
Gtd: Alfa-Bank OJSC)