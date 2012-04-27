(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 27 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based MEP Toll Road Private Limited's (MEPTRPL) instrument ratings to the non-monitored category as follows:

- INR327.2m bank loan facilities: migrated to 'Fitch BBB-(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'

- INR1,750m non-fund based limits: migrated to 'Fitch BB(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BB(ind)'

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of MEPTRPL's instruments. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a Rating Action Commentary.