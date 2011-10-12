(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 12-

OVERVIEW

-- The 11 transactions, Hitachi Capital's series 1 to 11 mortgage-backed trust certificates, are ultimately secured by a pool of housing loans originated by Hitachi Capital Corp .

-- The performance of the underlying collateral pool has been within Standard & Poor's initial assumptions, and credit enhancement levels have increased, reflecting progress in principal redemption for the rated senior trust certificates.

-- We affirmed our credit ratings on the 11 transactions.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the senior trust certificates issued under Hitachi Capital's series 1 to 11 mortgage-backed trust certificates (see list below).