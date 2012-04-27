(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Georgian Oil and Gas
Corporation JSC (GOGC) a Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'BB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating
actions is at the end of this comment.
The ratings are based upon the linkage of GOGC to Georgia's sovereign rating.
GOGC's role as national energy company will remain critical to the Georgian
economy given the country's position at a crossroads of supply between the
landlocked Caspian basin and western markets. Management links to the government
are extremely strong and, despite plans for a minority stake sale in future,
majority state ownership is consistent with Georgia's ongoing reform programme.
Tangible financial assistance has been advanced by the Georgian state over
recent years, and the Georgian government has underlined its commitment to
continue supporting the financial health of GOGC in its discussions with Fitch.
Positive features in the company's standalone profile, which Fitch assesses at
the 'B+' level, are led by GOGC's dominance of the Georgian gas midstream, and
favourable margin structure following contract restructurings. Stable fee income
from gas and oil transit operations also provides a floor of predictable and
high-margin revenues.
GOGC has a large single-counterparty exposure to a subsidiary of SOCAR
('BBB-'/Stable), as the single-purchaser intermediary of gas supplies to the
Georgian downstream gas market. The single-purchaser model does reduce GOGC's
leverage in negotiations with SOCAR compared to a more open market structure.
However, in addition to providing GOGC with a largely fixed midstream spread of
c.USD40/mcm, the current structure also gives SOCAR dominant access to Georgia's
gas downstream and its own c.USD30/mcm spread on regulated sales. As such, the
concentration of risks on the relationship with SOCAR should be viewed against
the background of broader energy policy interdependencies between Azerbaijan and
Georgia.
Material concerns on the standalone profile are two-fold: size and planned
expansion into hydro-electric power. GOGC has been mandated by the government to
expand into the power sector, with a hydro power project (two plants in the
Namakhvani power plant (NHPP) cascade) which will dominate capex over the next
three years. Expansion into power generation is a departure from current
operations. The state's rationale for giving this project mandate to GOGC is,
however, plausible and presents fewer risks for GOGC than a number of
alternative investment opportunities (e.g. overseas upstream expansion).
The investment for this project, while small in global terms (approximately
USD265m) will double GOGC's (largely depreciated) balance sheet. Positively,
construction and operational risks are lower than average. Negatively, despite
the government's generally transparent and constructive approach to the
state-owned sector, asset churn is inherent to the role of a national energy
company, and there is potential for NHPP to be separated out from the GOGC
grouping at some point post-construction. The Ministry of Finance in Georgia has
indicated to Fitch their current view that any transfer of NHPP after completion
would reflect the importance to Georgia of maintaining the bankability and
financial stability of GOGC.
The main constraint on the standalone profile, however, is size. GOGC is small
for the rating category (EBITDA of GEL109m/USD67m in 2011). Size is marginally
offset by a lowly levered balance sheet, following a government debt writedown,
in turn related to a 2010 restructuring of the midstream market and associated
delinquent receivables. Capex on existing assets is minimal, further reduced by
obligations upon other pipeline operators/sub-operators to fund routine
maintenance expenditure on GOGC-owned pipes.
This profile will nonetheless lever up, under Fitch's forecasts, into the
2.5x-3.0x range on a net debt/EBITDA basis following the expansion into hydro
power, peaking in 2014. Delevering can occur relatively rapidly thereafter once
hydro power revenues with low marginal costs materialise, although leverage is
not currently a major constraint upon either the ratings or the standalone
profile.
GOGC's rating alignment to the ratings of the sovereign would be expected to
track any upward movement in the sovereign, currently 'BB-'/Stable, within the
'BB' category, though, similar to Georgian Railways LLC ('BB-'/Stable), linkage
may weaken if Georgia's sovereign ratings were eventually to move into
investment grade in future.
GOGC's ratings would also track any downgrade of the sovereign. With regard to
the standalone profile, the current assessment of 'B+' incorporates headroom for
leverage of up to 3.5x-4.0x with the proposed business mix. Leverage in excess
of this level would trigger a lower standalone assessment, though no impact on
GOGC's ratings, unless Fitch judged the deterioration to be linked to or
simultaneous with weakening of sovereign support.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDR: assigned at 'BB-', Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign and local currency IDR: assigned at 'B'
Senior unsecured debt: assigned at 'BB-'