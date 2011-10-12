(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 12- Fitch Ratings has placed four public sector covered bonds issued by German institutions on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and maintained the RWN for Depfa ACS bank's public sector covered bonds following the downgrade of the Italian and Spanish sovereign to 'A+'/Negative/'F1' and 'AA-'/Negative/'F1+', respectively. The five covered bond programmes represent EUR115.7bn of rated debt as of 30 June 2011. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

The rating actions reflect Fitch's opinion that the deterioration of the sovereign ratings has lead to a heightened credit risk for public sector pools showing high exposure to debtors where the sovereign is rated lower than the covered bonds rating.

To assess the increased credit risk, Fitch has considered the amount of exposure to debtors in countries with ratings lower than the covered bond rating, the level of overcollateralisation (OC) protecting covered bonds holders and the agency's loss expectation in a stress scenario. For programmes combining a high exposure to such debtors, increased loss expectations and the OC taken into account by the agency not providing enough cushion to mitigate the increased credit risk, the agency has decided to take the following rating actions:

Aareal Bank AG - Public Sector Pfandbriefe:'AAA' - placed on RWN

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG - Public Sector Pfandbriefe:'AAA' - placed on RWN

Depfa ACS Bank - Public Sector Asset Covered Securities:'AAA' - maintained on RWN

Duesseldorfer Hypothekenbank AG - Public Sector Pfandbriefe:'AAA' - placed on RWN

Eurohypo AG - Public Sector Pfandbriefe:'AAA' - placed on RWN

Fitch will review the OC supporting the ratings of the affected programmes and communicate this to their issuers. The RWN will be resolved depending on the updated OC supporting the current rating compared to the level of OC supplied to privileged creditors. A general comment has been published to explain Fitch's view on exposure to lower rated countries in public sector covered bonds and is available at www.fitchratings.com