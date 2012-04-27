(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Beluga Master Issuer B.V. -
Series 2012-1's EUR2,500 million notes backed by mortgage loans originated by
Direktbank N.V., final ratings as follows:
EUR2,110m Class A mortgage-backed floating-rate notes; 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
EUR158m Class B mortgage-backed floating-rate notes; 'NRsf';
EUR144m Class C mortgage-backed floating-rate notes; 'NRsf';
EUR88m Class D mortgage-backed floating-rate notes; 'NRsf';
EUR36m Class E floating-rate notes; 'NRsf';
Beluga Master Issuer B.V. is a securitisation programme of Dutch residential
mortgages originated by subsidiaries of ABN AMRO Bank N.V. ('A+'/'F1+'/Stable).
The programme features continuous issuances and purchases of mortgages, the
first of its kind in the Netherlands. The loans are serviced by Direktbank N.V.,
which is currently the programme's sole seller. On 31 May 2011, Direktbank N.V.
became a fully owned subsidiary of ABN AMRO Hypotheken Groep B.V., which is a
subsidiary of ABN AMRO Bank N.V.. The notes are the fourth issuance under the
Beluga Master Issuer program.
The ratings are based on the quality of the collateral, available credit
enhancement and excess spread, a sound legal structure, the underwriting and
servicing of Direktbnk N.V., the cash advance facility in place (3%), the
reserve fund (1.1%) and the interest rate swap provided to the initial asset
purchaser. Fitch has also accounted in its analysis for the relaxed new purchase
conditions featured by the programme.
The reserve fund will be funded at closing by the proceeds from the issuance of
the class E notes, for an amount equal to 1.1% of the initial mortgage balance.
At closing, credit enhancement provided by subordination will be 13.11% for the
class A notes. The SWAP benefits from 50bps excess spread on the principal
balance of the inter-company loan held by the initial asset purchaser, which
matches the total notes balance.
The collateral of the programme is made up of mortgage loans granted to liberal
professionals in the medical sector, other sectors and private customers, and
secured over residential properties located in the Netherlands. Further
issuances are expected to be made, and the collateral is expected to expand; the
size limit of the programme is EUR10bn. Future loans will be purchased from, and
serviced by Direktbank N.V. or other entities of ABN AMRO Bank N.V..
In rating this transaction, it is necessary to ensure that the previous issues
from the Beluga Master Issuer Program pass Fitch's stress scenarios.
Within this assessment, Fitch relies on ABN AMRO's intention to call on the
class C and D notes with a first optional call date on the 28th July 2012,
considering it is practice for ABN AMRO to call all outstanding notes at their
first optional redemption date as long as there are no compelling reasons to
deviate from this. Therefore Fitch has reduced the credit stress considered in
assessing the currently outstanding class C and D notes ratings.