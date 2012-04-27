(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Beluga Master Issuer B.V. - Series 2012-1's EUR2,500 million notes backed by mortgage loans originated by Direktbank N.V., final ratings as follows:

EUR2,110m Class A mortgage-backed floating-rate notes; 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

EUR158m Class B mortgage-backed floating-rate notes; 'NRsf';

EUR144m Class C mortgage-backed floating-rate notes; 'NRsf';

EUR88m Class D mortgage-backed floating-rate notes; 'NRsf';

EUR36m Class E floating-rate notes; 'NRsf';

Beluga Master Issuer B.V. is a securitisation programme of Dutch residential mortgages originated by subsidiaries of ABN AMRO Bank N.V. ('A+'/'F1+'/Stable). The programme features continuous issuances and purchases of mortgages, the first of its kind in the Netherlands. The loans are serviced by Direktbank N.V., which is currently the programme's sole seller. On 31 May 2011, Direktbank N.V. became a fully owned subsidiary of ABN AMRO Hypotheken Groep B.V., which is a subsidiary of ABN AMRO Bank N.V.. The notes are the fourth issuance under the Beluga Master Issuer program.

The ratings are based on the quality of the collateral, available credit enhancement and excess spread, a sound legal structure, the underwriting and servicing of Direktbnk N.V., the cash advance facility in place (3%), the reserve fund (1.1%) and the interest rate swap provided to the initial asset purchaser. Fitch has also accounted in its analysis for the relaxed new purchase conditions featured by the programme.

The reserve fund will be funded at closing by the proceeds from the issuance of the class E notes, for an amount equal to 1.1% of the initial mortgage balance. At closing, credit enhancement provided by subordination will be 13.11% for the class A notes. The SWAP benefits from 50bps excess spread on the principal balance of the inter-company loan held by the initial asset purchaser, which matches the total notes balance.

The collateral of the programme is made up of mortgage loans granted to liberal professionals in the medical sector, other sectors and private customers, and secured over residential properties located in the Netherlands. Further issuances are expected to be made, and the collateral is expected to expand; the size limit of the programme is EUR10bn. Future loans will be purchased from, and serviced by Direktbank N.V. or other entities of ABN AMRO Bank N.V..

In rating this transaction, it is necessary to ensure that the previous issues from the Beluga Master Issuer Program pass Fitch's stress scenarios.

Within this assessment, Fitch relies on ABN AMRO's intention to call on the class C and D notes with a first optional call date on the 28th July 2012, considering it is practice for ABN AMRO to call all outstanding notes at their first optional redemption date as long as there are no compelling reasons to deviate from this. Therefore Fitch has reduced the credit stress considered in assessing the currently outstanding class C and D notes ratings.