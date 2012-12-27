BRIEF-EDF board backs capital increase of 4 billion by end Q1 2017
* Board of directors approve capital increase of about 4 billion euros ($4.24 billion)
Ratings -- Plaza Centers N.V. ------------------------------------- 27-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: B-/Watch Neg/-- Country: Netherlands
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
27-Dec-2012 B-/-- B-/--
19-Sep-2012 B/-- B/--
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).
* Copper, cobalt seen strong on tight supply-demand balance (Adds detail, background)