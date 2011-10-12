(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 12- Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Financial Inclusion Network and Operations Ltd (FINO) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB(ind)' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also taken the following rating actions on FINO's bank facilities:

-INR250m term loan facility (including INR100m of letter of credit): assigned 'Fitch BBB(ind)'/'Fitch A2(ind)'

-INR400m cash credit facility (including INR200m of bank guarantee): assigned 'Fitch BBB(ind)'/'Fitch A2(ind)'

-INR400m fund-based facility (including various non-fund based facilities): assigned 'Fitch BBB(ind)'/'Fitch A2(ind)'

-INR150m fund-based facility (including INR100m non-fund based facility): assigned 'Fitch BBB(ind)'/'Fitch A2(ind)'

-INR100m term loan facility: assigned 'Fitch BBB(ind)'/'Fitch A2(ind)'

The ratings are based on a consolidated view of FINO, its subsidiaries and group company FINO Fintech Foundation. The ratings reflect the company's current strong liquidity position post the INR1,500m investment by Blackstone GPV Capital Partners (Mauritius) VI-B FDI Ltd (Blackstone) in July 2011, the high growth potential of India's financial IT services industry and the market leadership enjoyed by the company. The ratings also factor in FINO's ability to offer a wide range of last-mile services relating to banking, insurance, government services and retail across India, based on its technology as well as its nationwide network of 20,000 business correspondents (BCs).

Over the past four years, FINO had received large foreign direct investments, including INR2,440m through preference shares in three tranches. Based on its criteria "Treatment of Hybrids in Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis", Fitch has considered INR240m Class A & INR700m Class B preference shares as debt, and provided 50% equity credit to INR1.5bn Class C preference shares. Fitch expects FINO to report a sharp increase in revenues in the financial year ending March 2012 given the expansion of its network of BCs in the past 12 months and increased number of services offered. In Fitch's assessment, this is likely to translate into a concomitant large increase in EBITDAR profits for the year as well as an improvement in leverage (adjusted debt net of cash/operating EBITDAR) to below 3.5x for FY12 (FY11: 6.79x).

The ratings are constrained by revenue concentration in few clients (the top three clients accounted for 66.7% of revenues in FY11), significant working capital requirements and expected moderation in profit margins due to increasing competition and higher operating costs. FINO has had a stretched receivables position (195 days in FY11) due to payment delays by clients (banks and government). Its large inventory levels are attributed to stocks of imported smart cards required to support its business requirements as well as stocks of imported equipment for sale. With the industry attracting several new entrants, Fitch expects a moderation in the company's operating margins over the next three to five years.

Increase in scale of operations while maintaining leverage at less than 3.5x through FY13 may result in positive rating action. Conversely, a slowdown in revenue growth accompanied by decline in margin contribution from its various business segments may result in negative rating action. In particular, increase in leverage to over 5.0x or decrease in operating EBITDAR/(gross interest expense + rent) to less than 1.5x on sustained basis may undermine ratings.

Incorporated in 2006, FINO provides end-to-end technology and operational solutions to banks, insurance companies and the government to extend their outreach to low-income people who do not have access to insurance and banking. For FY11, the company reported consolidated revenues of INR1,862.5m (INR1,002m in FY10), and EBITDA margin of 10.93% (-1.84%).