UPDATE 1-Merkel suggests euro is too low for Germany
* Comments come after criticism from Trump trade adviser (Adds details)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 27 -
Ratings -- Nokia Corp. -------------------------------------------- 27-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Negative/B Country: Finland
Primary SIC: Electronic parts
and equipment
Mult. CUSIP6: 654902
Mult. CUSIP6: 65528W
Mult. CUSIP6: 65528X
Mult. CUSIP6: 65528Y
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
27-Apr-2012 BB+/B BB+/B
02-Mar-2012 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
02-Aug-2011 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
09-Jun-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
30-Mar-2011 A-/A-1 A-/A-1
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR5 bil med-term note Prog 12/12/2007: sr
unsecd BB+ 27-Apr-2012
EUR1.25 bil 5.5% med-term nts due 02/04/2014 BB+ 27-Apr-2012
EUR500 mil 6.75% med-term nts due 02/04/2019 BB+ 27-Apr-2012
US$500 mil 6.625% nts due 05/15/2039 BB+ 27-Apr-2012
US$1 bil 5.375% nts due 05/15/2019 BB+ 27-Apr-2012
Feb 18 Buyout firm 3G Capital managed to build a consumer empire with a market value of over $140 billion in just seven years. Yet its ruthless approach to costs may end up hampering 3G-backed Kraft Heinz Co's $143 billion bid for Unilever Plc.
NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Single women cannot afford to rent a small apartment in nearly all of the biggest U.S. cities but single men could manage to lease in a third of those locations, a reflection of the gender wage gap, research shows.