Overview

-- We expect the financial performance of China-based conglomerate Fosun to deteriorate in the next 12 months because the operating environment for its cyclical businesses is likely to remain weak.

-- We are revising the outlook to negative from stable and affirming our 'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating on the company.

-- We are also affirming the 'BB+' issue rating on the company's outstanding senior unsecured notes.

Rating Action

On April 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on China-based conglomerate Fosun International Ltd. to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating and the 'BB+' issue rating on the company's senior unsecured notes due 2016. Due to the revision of the rating outlook, we lowered the long-term Greater China credit scale issuer rating on Fosun and the issue rating to 'cnBBB' from 'cnBBB+'.