Overview
-- We expect the financial performance of China-based conglomerate Fosun
to deteriorate in the next 12 months because the operating environment for its
cyclical businesses is likely to remain weak.
-- We are revising the outlook to negative from stable and affirming our
'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating on the company.
-- We are also affirming the 'BB+' issue rating on the company's
outstanding senior unsecured notes.
Rating Action
On April 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
China-based conglomerate Fosun International Ltd. to negative from stable. At
the same time, we affirmed our 'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating and the
'BB+' issue rating on the company's senior unsecured notes due 2016. Due to
the revision of the rating outlook, we lowered the long-term Greater China
credit scale issuer rating on Fosun and the issue rating to 'cnBBB' from
'cnBBB+'.