(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 12- Fitch Ratings has downgraded Andromeda Finance S.r.l.'s (the Issuer) Class A1 notes as follows:

EUR97.6m Class A1 notes due 2028: 'A+'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

The downgrade and Outlook revision reflect the reduced credit quality of SACE S.p.A - the Italian Export Credit Agency owned by the Italian government - which guarantees the project loan underlying the Class A1 notes. SACE was downgraded from 'AA-' to 'A+' on October 10, 2011 with the Outlook revised from Stable to Negative in line with the downgrade and Outlook revision of Italy's sovereign rating on October 7, 2011. The rating and the Outlook on the Class A1 notes of Andromeda Finance S.r.l. are aligned with those of SACE given the structural features of the guarantee.

The rating on the Class A2 notes, which rank pari passu with Class A1 but do not benefit from the SACE guarantee, and the underlying rating on the Class A1 notes, are unaffected and remain 'BB+' with Stable Outlook.

The transaction is a securitisation of two project loans (Facility A1 and Facility A2) under law 130/99 (the Italian securitisation law). The debt facilities were extended by BNP Paribas and Societe Generale to Andromeda PV S.r.l. (the project company) to build and operate two photovoltaic (PV) plants of 45.1MW and 6.1 MW (a total 51.2MW) in Montalto di Castro, Italy. The terms of the loans effectively mirror those of the rated notes, with payments under Facility A1 and Facility A2 servicing the Class A1 notes and Class A2 notes, respectively.