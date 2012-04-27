(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 27 -
Overview
-- Finland-based mobile telecommunications equipment manufacturer Nokia
Corp. reported a 29% quarterly decline in sales and negative margins at its
Devices and Services division in the first quarter of 2012, and gave guidance
of "similar or below" for the division's margin in the second quarter.
-- We now expect Nokia to report significantly lower margins and cash
flows in 2012 than we had previously expected.
-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Nokia to
'BB+' from 'BBB-' and our short-term rating to 'B' from 'A-3'.
-- The outlook is negative, reflecting the possibility of a further
downgrade if Nokia fails to stabilize revenues and margins and significantly
cut its cash losses.
Rating Action
On April 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
corporate credit rating on Finland-based mobile telecommunications equipment
manufacturer Nokia Corp. to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' and its short-term corporate
credit rating to 'B' from 'A-3'. The outlook is negative.
At the same time, we lowered our issue ratings on Nokia's unsecured debt to
'BB+' from 'BBB-' and assigned recovery ratings of '3' to this debt,
reflecting our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery prospects in an
event of payment default.
Rationale
The rating action reflects a downward revision of our expectations for
revenues from Nokia's Devices and Services division in 2012 and a subsequent
revision of our profitability and cash flow assumptions.
We now believe that revenues from the Devices and Services division could
decline in 2012 by the same extent as in 2011 (minus 18%) after Nokia reported
first quarter 2012 revenues below our expectations, particularly for
Symbian-based smartphones. We still expect revenue from Lumia smartphones to
grow over time but not sufficiently to offset a rapid decline in revenue from
Symbian-based smartphones over the next few quarters. We believe the volume
market share of the smartphone operations could decline below 10% (from 12.6%
in the fourth quarter of 2011 according to market research company Strategy
Analytics), although smartphone revenues in absolute terms could start rising
by the end of 2012, contributing to a stabilization of revenues in the Devices
and Services division toward the end of 2012 or the beginning of 2013.
Furthermore the mobile phone operations' revenues in the first quarter of 2012
fell by 32% year-on-year. Nokia's strong position in this segment could weaken
further, especially in China and India, where demand has been significant for
low-price smartphone-like devices, a segment where Nokia currently lacks
competitiveness. We understand that Nokia intends to launch new devices to
close the gap in this segment but we expect competition from manufacturers of
low-price devices to intensify and we have slightly revised our volumes and
price assumptions for the mobile phone operations.