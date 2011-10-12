BRIEF-Tianjin Tianbao Infrastructure elects new chairman
* Says board elects Zhou Guanglin as chairman, replacing Sun Yaning
Oct 12 B&N Bank
*Moody's Interfax downgrades B&N Bank (Russia) to Baa1.ru from A3.ru
* Unit Dbs Bank agreed to sell its entire equity interest in Dbs China Square to an indirect unit of Manulife Financial Corporation for about s$358 million
* Contract sales of group was approximately RMB2.02 billion in January 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: