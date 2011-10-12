(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 12- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating and outlook on Texhong Textile Group Ltd . (BB/Negative/--; cnBB+) are not affected by the company's recent profit warning. We had already anticipated that declining cotton prices since the second quarter of 2010 would affect Texhong's earnings for 2011. We revised the outlook on the rating to negative from stable in early September to reflect our view that the company's profitability was likely to deteriorate sharply in the second half of 2011 with uncertain recovery prospects. Cotton price trends in the past few months and the uncertain global economic outlook have reinforced our view. In our opinion, if demand remains weak for a prolonged period, Texhong's financial strength could become weaker than levels expected for the rating category.