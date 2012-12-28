BRIEF-Hong Kong's SFC seeks court orders against former chairman of Kong Sun and China Sandi
Feb 13 Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 28 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade 28-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/B Country: Vietnam
Mult. CUSIP6: 92671B
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Dec-2012 BB-/B BB-/B
15-Mar-2012 B+/B B+/B
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$250 mil 8.00% nts due 05/17/2017 BB- 28-Dec-2012
Feb 13 Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission
* In January 2017, group achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB437 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Recently received "approval of qualification of Li Zongjian" issued by CIRC, CIRC approved qualification of LI ZONGJIAN as a vice president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: