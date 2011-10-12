(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 12- Fitch Ratings says the Slovakian parliament's decision to reject a proposal to increase the powers of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) highlights the continued political and technical complexity of establishing the necessary effective institutions in the euro area.

Fitch's view is that political uncertainties, such as this one, will contribute to the euro area crisis persisting at varying degrees of intensity for an extended period rather than just a few months. Nevertheless, the agency believes the euro area will eventually reach a hybrid compromise, that prevents break-up but which falls short of full fiscal union, but which will restore confidence.

Slovakia appears to be heading towards an agreement to approve the EFSF's expansion at a second vote. If the proposal is not accepted, the European Central Bank has little choice but to continue to absorb sovereign and bank risk on to its balance sheet until an alternative way forward is agreed. A failure to do so would increase the risk of systemic sovereign and bank defaults induced by a self-fulfilling liquidity crisis.