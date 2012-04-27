(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Tenterden plc's RMBS notes expected ratings, as follows:

Class A: 'AAAsf (exp)', Outlook Stable

Class B: not rated

The final ratings are subject to the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The notes are backed by non-conforming mortgages originated by AIB Group (UK) p.l.c. (AIB), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Allied Irish Banks, p.l.c. The loans will be serviced by AIB, with Homeloan Management Limited (HML) acting as a back-up servicer.

The expected ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the underlying collateral, available credit enhancement (CE), AIB's origination and underwriting procedures, the servicing capabilities of AIB, the capabilities of Homeloan Management Limited (HML) as standby administrator, and the transaction's legal structure.

CE for the class A note initially totalled 30.8%, which is provided by the subordination of the unrated class B note (27.8%), non-amortising reserve funds totalling 3.0%, fully funded at closing, and excess spread. The reserve funds will initially only be available to cover liquidity shortfalls but can be used to pay down the Class A notes.

To analyse CE levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default model, details of which can be found in the reports entitled "EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria" and "EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom Mortgage Loss and Cashflow Assumptions", dated 16 and 12 August 2011, respectively, and available at www.fitchratings.com.

The agency modelled the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity assumptions indicated by the default model under various recession timings, prepayment speeds, and interest rates. The cash flow tests showed that each class of notes could withstand loan losses at a level corresponding to the related stress scenario without incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall and can retire principal by legal final maturity.

AIB provided Fitch with a loan-by-loan data template. However, a number of key data fields were missing or partially completed. These included some data on borrower income, employment type, first-time buyers, and right-to-buy. In addition, the interest coverage ratios were missing on the buy-to-let (BTL) loans. Fitch applied conservative assumptions for missing fields when analysing the collateral.

The presale report for this transaction, which includes details of model-implied ratings sensitivity to changes in underlying defaults and loss severity, will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Tenterden Funding Plc

here