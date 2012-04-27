(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 27 -

Overview

-- We are assigning our 'B' long-term corporate credit rating and 'B' short-term corporate credit rating to Georgian Oil and Gas Corp. JSC (GOGC).

-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our view that GOGC's key credit metrics and liquidity will likely remain commensurate with the ratings over the next 12 months.

Rating Action

On April 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' long-term corporate credit rating and 'B' short-term corporate credit rating to Georgian energy company Georgian Oil and Gas Corp. JSC (GOGC). The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The ratings on GOGC, which is fully owned by the government of Georgia (BB-/Stable/B), reflect our assessment that there is a "very high" likelihood of extraordinary government support (in accordance with our criteria for government-related entities). They also reflect the company's stand-alone credit profile of 'b-', which is based on its "vulnerable" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile.