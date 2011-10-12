(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 12- Fitch Ratings has placed Phoenix Natural Gas Limited's (PNG) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB' and senior unsecured rating of 'BBB+' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The agency has also placed the GBP275m bond issued by Phoenix Natural Gas Finance PLC , rated 'BBB+', on RWN. The bond is guaranteed by PNG. PNG's Short-term IDR is affirmed at 'F3'.

The RWN is pending the outcome of the open consultation "Phoenix Natural Gas Limited Price Control Draft Proposals 2012-2013" published by the utility regulator in Northern Ireland, Ureg, on 26 August 2011. Importantly, proposals include a GBP80.8m (in September 2010 prices) reduction in the opening Total Regulatory Value (TRV) for 2012. This is considered by Fitch to be material in the context of the previously forecasted 2012 TRV of GBP463m. If implemented, the agency estimates that PNG's actual net debt/TRV would increase to within a range of 75% to 80% compared with 60% at YE10, depending on dividends paid by the company. This leverage is substantially higher than a range of 60%-70% deemed appropriate for PNG's 'BBB' IDR.

Of the proposed GBP80.8m reduction in the opening TRV for 2012, GBP59.6m (in September 2010 prices) reflects proposed retrospective adjustments for capex and opex outperformance. Fitch understands that the retrospective clawing back of value for the benefit of customers is inconsistent with PNG's existing license dated 26 June 2009 and represents an unexpected change in Ureg's communicated regulatory approach. The regulator's move to propose a retrospective TRV adjustment relating to outperformance dating from the years 1996-2006 is not considered by the agency to be good regulatory practice.

The GBP80.8m reduction in the opening TRV for 2012 also includes a GBP21.2m (in September 2010 prices) proposed retrospective adjustment for deferred capex. While Fitch anticipated a log-down of the TRV of GBP3.5m-GBP5.0m and the calculation of the retrospective adjustment for deferred capex needs to be substantiated, the agency generally takes the view that deferred capex should not be included in the asset base.

As the agency considers transparency and predictability of the regulatory regime to be a key rating driver for gas distribution networks, the outcome of the draft proposals could have further implications for how Fitch views the regulatory framework for gas distribution in Northern Ireland.

Whilst part of the consultation paper, Fitch believes that it is more likely than not that the regulator will go ahead with an adjustment of TRV of material magnitude, following discussions with the regulator. If implemented, PNG could appeal to the Competition Commission but this process will take time to reach its conclusion and its outcome is not certain.

Fitch anticipates a one notch downgrade of PNG's IDR and senior unsecured rating would be the most likely outcome in a scenario of material TRV adjustment.

PNG's existing rating reflects a regulatory environment, which follows the relatively transparent, predictable and consultative stakeholder approach pursued by England and Wales utility regulators, albeit it at an early stage of development since the build-out of natural gas infrastructure in Northern Ireland only began in 1996.

The open consultation for "Phoenix Natural Gas Limited Price Control Draft Proposals 2012-2013" closes on 21 October 2011. Implementation of the proposals is anticipated for 1 January 2012.