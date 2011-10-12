(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 12- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Golden Bar 2011-1 notes due August 2025, as follows:

EUR411m class A notes: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Golden Bar is a multi-compartment vehicle and the affirmation follows a review of the performance to date and documentation following the anticipated further issuance from the program (Golden Bar 2011-2).

The 2011-1 issuance closed in March 2011 and as of the latest investor reports, defaults were reported as EUR595,000 and fully covered by available excess spread. Excess spread after defaults and recoveries was EUR5.5m. Delinquencies currently account for 1.2% of the current portfolio.

Golden Bar is a securitisation of consumer and corporate auto loans originated by Santander Consumer Bank [CCKGg.UL](not rated but fully owned by Santander Consumer Finance 'AA'/Stable/'F1+'). The transaction is still in its revolving period, which will end on the payment date falling in November 2012, if no purchase termination events occur. During the revolving period, principal repaid by obligors is used to purchase subsequent portfolios on a quarterly basis.