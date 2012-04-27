(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 27 - As expected, U.S. CMBS cumulative defaults rose to 12.96% through first quarter-2012(1Q'12), according to Fitch Ratings.

The increase is 25 basis points (bps) from year-end (YE) 2011. Fitch expects the pace of new defaults in 2012 to be relatively stable to 2011 levels.

Newly defaulted loans for 1Q'12 total $1.7 billion. Office loans, which led defaults in 2011, continue the trend in 1Q'12 with 49% by balance. Retail loans made up the second largest component of defaults with 29% by balance.

Fitch's default study tracks loans in the fixed-rate conduit universe. The total universe represents fixed-rate deals issued between 1993 and 2011, totaling $564 billion. Loans are considered defaulted if they have been reported 60 plus days delinquent at least once. Defaults are tracked based on securitized loan balance out of total cumulative issuance. The study does not include loans that did not refinance at maturity, if included the cumulative default rate would be 15.42%.

Additional information including a breakdown of 1Q'12 and cumulative defaults by property type and vintage is available in Fitch's weekly e-newsletter, 'U.S. CMBS Market Trends', which also contains recent rating actions and an overview of newly released CMBS research, including Fitch presales and Focus reports. The link below enables market participants to sign up to receive future issues of the E-newsletter:

'here'