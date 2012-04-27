(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 27 -
Summary analysis -- Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin 27-Apr-2012
S.C.A.
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: France
Primary SIC: Tires and inner
tubes
Mult. CUSIP6: 204395
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
23-Mar-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
04-Oct-2010 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
31-Oct-2008 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
03-Aug-2007 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
Rationale
The ratings on French tire manufacturer Compagnie Generale des Etablissements
Michelin S.C.A. (Michelin) and related companies (together, the group) reflect
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of Michelin's "satisfactory" business
risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile. Our view is supported
by the group's leadership in the global tire industry, premium pricing, and
limited sensitivity to fluctuations in vehicle production volumes. The ratings
are also supported by a solid capital structure and management's commitment to
a conservative financial policy following the EUR1.2 billion capital increase in
October 2010. The ratings are constrained by the capital-intensive nature and
the cyclicality of the tire industry, and by exposure to volatile raw material
costs, all of which have introduced some volatility into Michelin's past
operating results and cash generation.