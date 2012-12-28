BRIEF-Hong Kong's SFC seeks court orders against former chairman of Kong Sun and China Sandi
Feb 13 Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 28 -
Ratings -- Rosgosstrakh OOO --------------------------------------- 28-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Russia
Local currency BB-/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Dec-2012 BB-/-- --/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg BB-/Stable 28-Dec-2012
* In January 2017, group achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB437 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Recently received "approval of qualification of Li Zongjian" issued by CIRC, CIRC approved qualification of LI ZONGJIAN as a vice president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: