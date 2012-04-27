(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 27 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Schneider Electric S.A. ----------------------- 27-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: France

Primary SIC: Electrical

industrial

apparatus, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 806879

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-Nov-2008 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

14-Mar-2007 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on French electrical distributor Schneider Electric S.A. (Schneider) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's "strong" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile. Schneider's sound competitive positions, extensive geographic diversity, efficient cost management, and ability to generate robust free operating cash flow support the rating. However, these strengths are tempered by the company's moderate financial policy--which, as demonstrated in 2011, can be simultaneously characterized as fairly acquisitive and generous in terms of dividend distribution--and, to a lesser extent, by our opinion of the cyclical nature of most of Schneider's end markets.

S&P base-case operating scenario

After reporting 0.4% organic sales growth for the first quarter of 2012, Schneider is targeting a low single-digit figure for the full year. We believe this is a realistic target due to the economic recession in southern Europe, some weakness in the growth pace of other large European countries, and to the economic slowdown in China from the very high level through the end of 2011. We expect Schneider to continue to benefit from the increasing weight of its Solutions business--in particular in the power, infrastructure, and IT divisions--because it tends to be more stable and less cyclical than the product business. In addition, we expect the EBITA margin to stay at about in line with last year's at 14%, which is in the low part of the historical range for Schneider. That's because of not only slower economic conditions, but also the increasing weight and stabilizing influence of the Solutions business that nevertheless is lower-margin. As we already observed in the first quarter of the year, the company will probably continue to face tougher market conditions in the industry and building divisions, because these are the most reactive to the economic downturn. On the positive side, we do not expect a big negative impact on costs from rising raw material prices this year as in 2011. That's because the full effect of the price increases that Schneider adopted last year should materialize.