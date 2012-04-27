(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Schneider Electric S.A. ----------------------- 27-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: France
Primary SIC: Electrical
industrial
apparatus, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 806879
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
26-Nov-2008 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
14-Mar-2007 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
Rationale
The rating on French electrical distributor Schneider Electric S.A. (Schneider) reflect
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's "strong" business risk profile and
"intermediate" financial risk profile. Schneider's sound competitive positions, extensive
geographic diversity, efficient cost management, and ability to generate robust free operating
cash flow support the rating. However, these strengths are tempered by the company's moderate
financial policy--which, as demonstrated in 2011, can be simultaneously characterized as fairly
acquisitive and generous in terms of dividend distribution--and, to a lesser extent, by our
opinion of the cyclical nature of most of Schneider's end markets.
S&P base-case operating scenario
After reporting 0.4% organic sales growth for the first quarter of 2012, Schneider is
targeting a low single-digit figure for the full year. We believe this is a realistic target due
to the economic recession in southern Europe, some weakness in the growth pace of other large
European countries, and to the economic slowdown in China from the very high level through the
end of 2011. We expect Schneider to continue to benefit from the increasing weight of its
Solutions business--in particular in the power, infrastructure, and IT divisions--because it
tends to be more stable and less cyclical than the product business. In addition, we expect the
EBITA margin to stay at about in line with last year's at 14%, which is in the low part of the
historical range for Schneider. That's because of not only slower economic conditions, but also
the increasing weight and stabilizing influence of the Solutions business that nevertheless is
lower-margin. As we already observed in the first quarter of the year, the company will probably
continue to face tougher market conditions in the industry and building divisions, because these
are the most reactive to the economic downturn. On the positive side, we do not expect a big
negative impact on costs from rising raw material prices this year as in 2011. That's because
the full effect of the price increases that Schneider adopted last year should materialize.