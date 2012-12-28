Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that W&W will deliver on its
restructuring plan to improve its operating performance in terms of profit
from operations and new business margins. We also expect that W&W will
maintain its capitalization at least at strong and its competitive position at
strong levels as well.
We would consider a negative rating action if W&W fails to meet the following
measures in 2013 to 2015:
-- Counteract unfavorable investment conditions by further improving
margin management and by reducing interest rate dependence, which would
increase risk and cost results and profit from operations;
-- Report a sustained RAC ratio for the banking subgroup above 10% in the
next two years; and
-- Conserve group capital adequacy according to our model at least at
strong levels.
Based on our criteria and persistently low interest rates, we currently
consider further positive rating actions as remote.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions,
Nov. 9, 2011
-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011
-- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010
-- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009
-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009
-- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital
Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010
-- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
-- Summary Of Standard & Poor's Enterprise Risk Management Evaluation
Process For Insurers, Nov. 26, 2007
Ratings List
Upgraded; Ratings Affirmed
To From
Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency BBB+/Stable/A-3 BBB/Stable/A-3
Wuerttembergische Lebensversicherung AG
Wuerttembergische Versicherung AG
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A-/Stable/-- BBB+/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A-/Stable/-- BBB+/Stable/--
Subordinated BBB BBB-
Wuestenrot Bank AG Pfandbriefbank
Wuestenrot Bausparkasse AG
Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Stable/-- BBB+/Stable/--
NB: This list does not include all entities affected.