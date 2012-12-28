Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that W&W will deliver on its restructuring plan to improve its operating performance in terms of profit from operations and new business margins. We also expect that W&W will maintain its capitalization at least at strong and its competitive position at strong levels as well.

We would consider a negative rating action if W&W fails to meet the following measures in 2013 to 2015:

-- Counteract unfavorable investment conditions by further improving margin management and by reducing interest rate dependence, which would increase risk and cost results and profit from operations;

-- Report a sustained RAC ratio for the banking subgroup above 10% in the next two years; and

-- Conserve group capital adequacy according to our model at least at strong levels.

Based on our criteria and persistently low interest rates, we currently consider further positive rating actions as remote.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

-- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

-- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010

-- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009

-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

-- Summary Of Standard & Poor's Enterprise Risk Management Evaluation Process For Insurers, Nov. 26, 2007

Ratings List

Upgraded; Ratings Affirmed

To From

Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG

Counterparty Credit Rating

Local Currency BBB+/Stable/A-3 BBB/Stable/A-3

Wuerttembergische Lebensversicherung AG

Wuerttembergische Versicherung AG

Counterparty Credit Rating

Local Currency A-/Stable/-- BBB+/Stable/--

Financial Strength Rating

Local Currency A-/Stable/-- BBB+/Stable/--

Subordinated BBB BBB-

Wuestenrot Bank AG Pfandbriefbank

Wuestenrot Bausparkasse AG

Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Stable/-- BBB+/Stable/--

NB: This list does not include all entities affected.