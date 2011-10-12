(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- On Sept. 27, we placed our 'AA+' rating on Assured Guaranty and its related subsidiaries on CreditWatch negative.

-- Assured Guaranty (Europe) Ltd. and Assured Guaranty (UK) Ltd. provide financial guarantees for several European structured finance transactions.

-- Consequently, we have placed on CreditWatch negative 23 European structured finance ratings as they are linked to the rating on Assured Guaranty and its related subsidiaries.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed on CreditWatch negative its ratings on 23 ratings in 14 European securitization transactions following the CreditWatch negative placement of our 'AA+' rating on Assured Guaranty Corp. and its related subsidiaries (see "Assured Guaranty Ltd. Operating Companies Placed On CreditWatch Negative," published on Sept. 27, 2011).

Specifically, we have placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on:

-- Five tranches in eight structured credit transactions, and

-- 18 tranches in six asset-backed securities (ABS) transactions.

For the full list of today's rating actions see "European Structured Finance CreditWatch Placements Following Assured Guaranty CreditWatch Placement-Oct. 12, 2011."

Today's CreditWatch placements reflect the CreditWatch placement of our rating on Assured Guaranty and its related subsidiaries. As Assured Guaranty through its subsidiaries provides financial guarantees in each of these transactions, either for the payment of the underlying debt obligations or for the repayment of the notes, the ratings on these tranches are linked to the rating on Assured Guaranty or one of its subsidiaries.

In each case, the rating on the tranche is the higher of the rating on Assured Guaranty and Standard & Poor's Underlying Rating (SPUR) on that tranche. A SPUR is our opinion of the stand-alone creditworthiness of an obligation--that is, the capacity to pay debt service on a debt issue in accordance with its terms--without considering the applicable guarantee, which in this case is the guarantee from Assured Guaranty.

