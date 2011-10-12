(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 12- Global credit default swap (CDS) spreads widened slightly, though this time the movement came from across the pond, according to Fitch Solutions in its latest Risk and Performance Monitor.

While European sovereigns saw a reprieve with spreads tightening 2%, CDS on North American financial institutions widened another 1.7%. 'The most notable underperformers were AIG and Goldman Sachs Group , which came out 13% and 9%,respectively,' said Author and Director Diana Allmendinger.

Elsewhere, Germany led the CDS rally in Europe, with spreads finishing the week 12% tighter after tasting record high levels mid-week. However, 'Belgium bucked the trend and finished the week 9% wider, likely due to concerns surrounding Dexia ,' said Allmendinger.

Fitch Solutions' Risk and Performance Monitor is a report that gauges CDS market sentiment and spread movement among major companies and sovereigns throughout the world on a weekly basis. The Risk and Performance Monitor is part of Fitch Solutions' Risk and Performance Platform, which provides a single point of access for CDS pricing data, market indicators of credit quality from a suite of market implied ratings models, as well as portfolio monitoring features.

