OVERVIEW

-- Van Lanschot is the originator and servicer for Citadel 2010-I and Citadel 2010-II. Our ratings on the class C notes in both transactions are weak-linked to the long-term ICR on Van Lanschot as we do not stress set-off risk in our cash flow analysis.

-- On Nov. 16, 2012, we lowered our long-term ICR on Van Lanschot to 'BBB+' from 'A-' based on our view of the Netherlands' weakening economy.

-- Consequently, we have today lowered to 'BBB+' from 'A- (sf)' our ratings on Citadel 2010-I and 2010-II's class C notes to be in line with the long-term ICR on Van Lanschot.

-- These RMBS transactions are backed by Dutch residential mortgages originated and serviced by Van Lanschot.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'BBB+ (sf)' from 'A- (sf)' its credit ratings on Citadel 2010-I B.V.'s and Citadel 2010-II B.V.'s class C notes. Our ratings on the class A and B notes in both transactions remain unaffected by today's rating actions.

Today's rating actions follow our lowering of our long-term counterparty rating on F. van Lanschot Bankiers N.V. (Van Lanschot; BBB+/Stable/A-2) to 'BBB+' from 'A-' on Nov. 16, 2012 (see "Dutch Private Bank F. van Lanschot Bankiers Ratings Lowered To 'BBB+' On Weaker Economic Environment; Outlook Stable").

Van Lanschot is the originator, seller, and servicer for the Citadel 2010-I and 2010-II transactions. Van Lanschot is a Dutch private bank targeting high net worth individuals. As Van Lanschot is a deposit-taking institution, borrowers in the pool may have considerable amounts of cash deposited with it and may try to set off such amounts against amounts owed to Citadel 2010-I and 2010-II if Van Lanschot defaults.

Under the transaction documents, if the seller is downgraded below 'BBB+', it is obliged to notify the borrowers that the mortgage loan has been sold to the issuer. Although we believe that this notification process partially mitigates set-off risk, it does not completely eliminate it. Data show that for both transactions, set-off exposure has always been below 10% of the mortgage pool's balance. Under the documentation, the seller has been obliged to cash-collateralize this exposure to the extent that it exceeds 10%. We took this risk into account in our cash flow analysis when we assigned our ratings to the class A and B notes, by assuming that in a 'AAA' scenario, 10% of the collateral is lost due to set-off risk.

Our ratings on Citadel 2010-I and 2010-II's class A and B notes are unaffected by the downgrade of Van Lanschot. However, our ratings on the class C notes are weak-linked to the long-term issuer credit rating (ICR) on Van Lanschot as originator. This means that we have not stressed set-off risk in our cash flow analysis of these notes. We have therefore lowered to 'BBB+ (sf)' from 'A- (sf)' our ratings on Citadel 2010-I and 2010-II's class C notes to be in line with the ICR on Van Lanschot.

Van Lanschot is the originator and servicer of the collateral that backs these Citadel transactions.

