Oct 12-Fitch Ratings has affirmed the South African Metropolitan Municipality of Johannesburg's (CoJ) Long-term local currency rating at 'BBB+', National Long-term rating at 'AA-(zaf)' and National Short-term rating at 'F1+(zaf)'. The Outlooks are Stable. At the same time the agency has affirmed CoJ's long term senior unsecured rating on the outstanding bonds.

The rating affirmation reflects the continued improvement in CoJ's liquidity and working capital in line with Fitch's expectations, as well as moderate borrowing, which has stabilised debt at around 45% of revenues and equal to less than 10 years of the current balance.

Failure to improve the average tax and fee collection rate towards the more standard level of 95% in the past years and to contain the growth of trade payables, which spiked to ZAR8.3bn according to preliminary figures for the fiscal year to end-June 2011, could lead to a downgrade. Conversely an operating margin improving towards 15% and a debt-to-current balance strengthening below five years could lead to an upgrade.

CoJ continues to fulfil its commitment to stabilise its long term financial debt at around ZAR14bn by 2013-14 and has reduced its deficit in working capital to ZAR1.5bn in 2011 (2009: deficit of ZAR2.6bn). Fitch understands that the spike in both the level of gross trade receivables and payables to over ZAR15bn in 2011, from ZAR11bn in 2010, and to ZAR7bn from about ZAR6bn, respectively, was contingent upon the spill over into August 2011 of about ZAR1.2bn of bills pertaining to the 2010/2011 fiscal year following the implementation of a new integrated accounting system.

The newly elected administration is reviewing the 2012-2014 budget. While working capital is being strengthened, Fitch considers that the administration's projections of a surplus of about ZAR4bn by 2014 appear optimistic. Against a backdrop of weaker economic environment, spending may be reprioritised and improving internal cash flow generation may prove more challenging than anticipated. GDP is expected to grow by about 3% per year over the medium term against 5%-6% average in past years which could make it harder to significantly reduce the 25% unemployment rate, which is high by international standards.

Fitch expects the balance of cash and other short term financial assets to strengthen to about ZAR1.5bn. Receivables, net of provisions, should remain at around ZAR7bn, roughly balancing out the level of payables, and strengthening the overall liquidity position. While cash flows from operating activities hovered around ZAR3bn in the period 2008-2011 and covered interest costs by 2x, Fitch notes that internal cash flow as a percentage of the total budget has weakened to just above 10% from about 20% and may continue at around this level over the medium term.

Failure by the administration to improve collection rates from about 90%, where they fell at the end of the last fiscal year, may weaken interest coverage ratio as CoJ continues to tap the market for commercial paper and/or short term borrowing, while the current balance on a cash flow basis may remain just above ZAR1.5bn, pressurising liquidity.

On the capital side CoJ has made progress in consolidating the budget. With investment declining to pre-2010 world cup levels of ZAR4bn in FY2011 (2008-10: more than ZAR5bn), the city has posted its second consecutive year of overall balanced budget according to Fitch's calculations, although a number of restated figures for the fiscal years which ended in 2009 and 2010 weaken comparability of reported accounts.

Fitch confirms its forecast of ZAR13bn for long term financial debt by 2013/14, up from about ZAR12.3bn in June 2011. With provisions for debt repayment in the sinking fund and escrow accounts expected to increase from ZAR2.5bn in June 2011, net debt remains below ZAR10bn, or around seven/eight years of the current balance on a cash flow basis of accounting.

Johannesburg has a population of about 3.9 million, about 7% of the national total. It is the financial hub of South Africa, accounting for about 16% of GDP and about 15% of employment. Most company headquarters in the country are located in the city.

