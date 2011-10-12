(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 12- Fitch Ratings has downgraded Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Limited's (ARCIL) National Long-Term rating to 'Fitch A(ind)' from 'Fitch A+(ind)' with a Negative Outlook. The agency has also downgraded ARCIL's INR2bn bank loan facility to 'Fitch A(ind)' from 'Fitch A+(ind)'.

The ratings reflect the evolving regulatory environment for the asset reconstruction industry in which ARCIL is the largest operator. Increased regulatory oversight that has contributed to revision of financial statements and emphasised the need for tighter internal processes and controls highlights the still evolving nature of the industry both from an accounting and a regulatory perspective. Recent changes significantly reduced the sector's profitability (return on asset: 0.19% at FY11) and potential future changes in accounting policies will add to earnings volatility. Notwithstanding recent accounting changes, ARCIL's fundamentals remain intact. It is well capitalised (FY11: tangible net worth at 88.8% of total assets) with very low leverage (nil at FY11) and an established recovery track record.

The Negative Outlook, however, reflects the ongoing uncertainty about accounting for management fees and expense reimbursements, and their influence on the business model and prospects in future. Greater volatility in reported earnings may lead to shareholders or creditors reviewing the company's position. ARCIL historically has had a very modest debt (FY10: debt-to-equity: 0.3x) and an increase in leverage beyond historical levels would also be a credit negative.

Besides accounting changes, a recent review of ARCIL by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reportedly highlighted some corporate governance concerns. Given the nature of the business and its role in the banking system, a close relationship will continue to exist between ARCIL and commercial banks, its main shareholders. The company has sought to principally manage potential conflicts with its shareholders through the Executive Committee of the Board, which comprises only non-sponsor directors and is empowered to decide on operating matters, including acquisition of stressed assets and investment in security receipts. The management has informed Fitch that it is incorporating RBI's observations on its internal processes and controls.

ARCIL is India's largest asset reconstruction company with a dominant market share.