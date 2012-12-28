On Nov. 12, 2012, CECA transferred most of its assets and liabilities to the newly created Cecabank (see "Spain-Based CECA Ratings Lowered To 'BB+/B' And Withdrawn; Cecabank S.A. Assigned 'BB+/B' Ratings; Outlook Negative," published on Nov. 23, 2012). Cecabank currently acts as swap provider for this transaction.

Under our 2012 counterparty criteria, a counterparty rated 'BB+' cannot support ratings on notes that are rated higher than 'BB+ (sf)'. We have therefore performed our credit and cash flow analysis without giving benefit to the swap to assess the effect of the swap mechanism on the ratings on the notes.

Following our credit and cash flow analysis, in which we did not give benefit to the swap, we determined that AyT Hipotecario Mixto V's class A, B, and C notes cannot achieve a rating higher than the long-term 'BB+' issuer credit rating on Cecabank as swap provider.

CREDIT AND CASH FLOW ANALYSIS

Following our performance review, as of December 2012, the level of cumulative defaults increased to 0.77% from 0.55% in April 2011. As of December 2012, the percentage of the outstanding balance in arrears for more than 90 days (excluding defaults) has increased to 2.19% from 1.59% in April 2011.

As of the December 2012 interest payment date, the reserve fund was at EUR5.55 million, representing 96.79% (EUR5.36 million) of its required level under the transaction documents.

Our analysis indicates that the credit quality deterioration is limited in terms of the level of cumulative defaults and delinquencies. However, the margin generated by the underlying collateral (the margin) has decreased significantly since our previous review on March 29, 2012 (see "S&P Resolves 14 Spanish RMBS Counterparty-Related CreditWatch Placements In 10 Transactions"). We also note that, under the transaction documents, all the loans in the pool have the right to renegotiate their margins, without any limit. In addition, there is no excess spread in this transaction.

The principal deficiency triggers under the transaction documents also affect the transaction. Under the transaction documents, the interest on the class B notes cannot be deferred until the principal deficiency is more than double the outstanding balance of the class B and C notes combined. The interest on the class C notes can only be deferred when the principal deficiency is greater than 2.5 times the outstanding balance of class C notes. Therefore, interest due on the junior notes can only be deferred late in the life of the transaction. Until then, all the available funds are used to pay interest due on the junior classes of notes--not the principal due on the senior classes of notes. The level of protection provided to senior classes of notes is minimal.

A number of loans originated by Caja Navarra are linked to properties acquired under a subsidized scheme (VPO). Even though these loans are not currently receiving any subsidy from the government, the borrowers can only sell the property at a maximum price, which is usually below the value obtained by certified appraisers, regardless of the evolution of house price indexes.

The transaction is particularly sensitive to the decrease in the margin in light of the principal deficiency triggers and because we are not giving benefit to the swap. The decrease in the margin is insufficient to maintain the ratings on the notes. In addition, our 2012 counterparty criteria cap our ratings in this transaction at 'BB+ (sf)'. Following our credit and cash flow analysis and the application of our 2012 counterparty criteria we have lowered our ratings on the class A, B, and C notes.

AyT Hipotecario Mixto V is a residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transaction that closed in July 2006. It securitizes a portfolio of residential mortgage loans secured over properties in Spain. Caixa d'Estalvis Comarcal de Manlleu, Caja General de Ahorros de Granada, and Caja de Ahorros y Monte de Piedad de Navarra originated and service the loans.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

AyT Hipotecario Mixto V, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos

EUR675 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Lowered

A BB+ (sf) AA- (sf)

B BB- (sf) BBB+ (sf)

C B (sf) BB (sf)