(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today published its monthly Global SROC Report.

Since our October report, we have taken 40 rating actions, a breakdown of which is given in the opening table of the report.

This report provides SROC (synthetic rated overcollateralization) and other performance metrics on 709 individual CDO tranches. It represents publicly rated transactions in Europe, the U.S., Japan, Hong Kong, and Australasia.

For those transactions where our September 2009 CDO criteria are not applicable (comprising solely European transactions), we have run our analysis on Standard & Poor's CDO Evaluator models 2.7 and 4.1 (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009). For the transactions where our September 2009 CDO criteria are applicable, we have run our analysis on Standard & Poor's CDO Evaluator model 6.0.1.

For the transactions run on Standard & Poor's CDO Evaluator model 6.0.1, we have run the top obligor and industry test SROCs at the current rating level, in addition to the Monte Carlo default simulation results.

