Apr 30 -
Ratings -- Banco Financiero y de Ahorros S.A. --------------------- 30-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Watch Neg/B Country: Spain
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
13-Feb-2012 BB-/B BB-/B
15-Dec-2011 BB+/B BB+/B
30-May-2011 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
11-Mar-2011 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
Issues:
Guarantor(s) : Spain (Kingdom of)
Rating Rating Date
EUR2.658 bil 3.875% nts ser GGB 2010-2 due
11/30/2013 BBB+ 26-Apr-2012
EUR834.85 mil 4.375% nts ser GGB 2010-3 due
11/30/2015 BBB+ 26-Apr-2012
EUR1.69 bil 5.25% nts due 04/07/2016 BBB+ 26-Apr-2012
EUR200 mil step up fltg rate callable sub nts
due 03/28/2013 B/WatchN 13-Feb-2012
EUR250 mil fltg rate callable step up sub nts
due 07/15/2014 B/WatchN 13-Feb-2012
EUR500 mil fltg rate callable (Lower Tier II)
nts due 03/01/2018 B/WatchN 13-Feb-2012
EUR750 mil fltg rate sub med-term nts due 10/17/2016
/WatchN 13-Feb-2012
EUR100 mil var rate callable fxd/fltg sub
med-term nts due 02/26/2028 B/WatchN 13-Feb-2012
EUR250 mil 5.116% med-term nts ser 1 due
07/15/2015 B/WatchN 13-Feb-2012