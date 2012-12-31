Dec 31 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have reviewed AyT Genova Hipotecario X and AyT Genova Hipotecario
XI's performance and have applied our 2012 counterparty criteria and
nonsovereign ratings criteria.
-- In our view, both transactions have demonstrated good performance
since closing, with delinquencies and defaults being low compared with
similar-vintage Spanish RMBS transactions.
-- We have affirmed all of our ratings in AyT Genova Hipotecario X and
have affirmed our ratings in AyT Genova Hipotecario XI, except for our rating
on the class B notes, which we have raised.
-- AyT Genova Hipotecario X and AyT Genova Hipotecario XI are RMBS
transactions that securitize portfolios of Spanish residential mortgage loans,
and were issued by Barclays Bank in June 2007 and December 2007, respectively.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed all of its credit ratings in AyT Genova
Hipotecario X Fondo de Titulizacion Hipotecaria. At the same time, we have raised our rating on
AyT Genova Hipotecario XI Fondo de Titulizacion Hipotecaria's class B notes and
have affirmed our ratings on the class A2, C, and D notes (see list below).
Levels of credit enhancement available to the rated notes in both transactions
have increased since our last review in November 2010, due to the
transactions' deleveraging. The performance of the underlying collateral has
so far been relatively stable.
We used data from the latest available investor reports for our analysis
(September 2012 for AyT Genova Hipotecario X and November 2012 for AyT Genova
Hipotecario XI). The ratio of cumulative defaults (loans in arrears for more
than 18 months) over the original collateral balance was 0.73% compared with
0.21% in November 2010 for AyT Genova Hipotecario X. For the same period, this
was 0.89% compared with 0.38% for AyT Genova Hipotecario XI.
Since our last review, long-term delinquencies (defined in the transaction
documents as loans in arrears for more than 90 days) have increased to 0.70%
from 0.65% for AyT Genova Hipotecario X, and to 0.77% from 1.33% for AyT
Genova Hipotecario XI.
As of the latest interest payment dates (September 2012 for AyT Genova
Hipotecario X and November 2012 for AyT Genova Hipotecario XI), the reserve
funds for both transactions were not at their required levels. We note that
AyT Genova Hipotecario X has a larger reserve fund than AyT Genova Hipotecario
XI, as in 2010 the issuer increased the required amount to EUR36 million from
EUR12 million (the required amount at closing).
Based on the increasing defaults and delinquencies that we have observed in
the underlying portfolios of both transactions, the transactions' structural
features (such as triggers, reserve funds, and swaps), and the increase in the
level of credit enhancement available to the rated notes, we have affirmed all
of our ratings on AyT Genova Hipotecario X's classes of notes.
For AyT Genova Hipotecario XI, our credit and cash flow analysis indicates
that the level of credit enhancement available to the class B notes is now
commensurate with a higher rating than currently assigned. This is partly due
to the increased reserve fund for this transaction, which has provided a
higher level of credit enhancement for the senior notes.
Our rating on AyT Genova Hipotecario XI's class B notes is also constrained by
our sovereign rating on the Kingdom of Spain (BBB-/Negative/A-3) and the
application of our nonsovereign ratings criteria, in which we rate issuers or
transactions in the European Monetary Union up to six notches above the
sovereign rating (see "Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings:
Methodology And Assumptions," published on June 14, 2011). We have therefore
raised to 'AA- (sf)' from 'A (sf)' our rating on this class of notes. In our
opinion, the level of credit enhancement available to the class A2, C, and D
notes is commensurate with the current ratings on these classes of notes. We
have therefore affirmed these ratings.
The transaction documents, for both transactions, relating to the swap
counterparty and bank account provider are in line with our 2012 counterparty
criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions,"
published on Nov. 29, 2012). Under the transaction documents, the
counterparties will take remedy actions within a certain period if the
counterparty losses the rating required under the documents.
AyT Genova Hipotecario X and AyT Genova Hipotecario XI are Spanish residential
mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions backed by pools of
first-ranking mortgages secured over owner-occupied residential properties in
Spain. Barclays Bank S.A. (BBB-/Negative/A-3) originated the underlying
collateral between November 2001 and November 2006 for AyT Genova Hipotecario
X, and between June 2007 and December 2007 for AyT Genova Hipotecario XI.
RATINGS LIST
Class Rating
To From
AyT Genova Hipotecario X Fondo de Titulizacion Hipotecaria
EUR1.05 Billion Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes
Ratings Affirmed
A2 AA- (sf)
B A (sf)
C BBB+ (sf)
D BB- (sf)
AyT Genova Hipotecario XI Fondo de Titulizacion Hipotecaria
EUR1.2 Billion Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes
Rating Raised
B AA- (sf) A (sf)
Ratings Affirmed
A2 AA- (sf)
C BBB+ (sf)
D BB- (sf)