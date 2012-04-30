(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 30 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Shinhan Bank ---------------------------------- 30-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Korea, Republic

Of

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 170378

Mult. CUSIP6: 824589

Mult. CUSIP6: 82458J

Mult. CUSIP6: 82458K

Mult. CUSIP6: 82458Q

Mult. CUSIP6: 82459K

Mult. CUSIP6: 82459M

Mult. CUSIP6: 82460C

Mult. CUSIP6: 82460E

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

06-Dec-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1

27-Sep-2005 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Shinhan Bank (A/Stable/A-1) reflect its strong market position as Korea's third-largest commercial bank, its good record of managing credit, and a well-diversified revenue structure at the parent group level. On the other hand, these factors are partly offset by the bank's relatively large exposure to construction and real estate/leasing businesses, potential constraint on capitalization due to its parent group's need to service debts, and potential pressure on asset quality from high household indebtedness.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services bases its ratings on Shinhan Bank on the 'bbb+' anchor stand-alone credit profile (SACP) assigned to banks operating only in Korea (foreign currency rating A/Stable/A-1; local currency rating A+/Stable/A-1). The ratings are also based on Shinhan's "strong" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, "adequate" liquidity, and government support. The SACP on Shinhan is 'bbb+'.

Our bank criteria use the BICRA (Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment) economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor SACP, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating (ICR). The BICRA score reflects our evaluation of economic risk. We view Korea as a resilient and diverse economy with relatively strong growth prospects and few economic imbalances. Nonetheless, we believe high leverage in the private sector could put pressure on asset quality in the banking system if a sharp interest hike occurs amid an inflationary environment. With regard to industry risk, we view the Korean banking industry as underpinned by strong domestic funding, counterbalanced by some reliance on foreign-currency wholesale funding. We also view Korean banks' risk appetite as moderate, and the banking regulations comparable to international standards although we regard the track record as mixed.

We regard Shinhan's overall business position as "strong." Shinhan is the third-largest bank in terms of asset size in Korea, accounting for approximately 10% of total deposits. The bank is also geographically well diversified in Korea with a nationwide branch network. Shinhan accounts for about 76% of Shinhan Financial Group's (SFG: NR) total assets by the end of 2011, and it is the core operating subsidiary among the group's 12 financial subsidiaries. Compared with other domestic banking groups, SFG's revenue is well diversified, thanks largely to material contributions from Shinhan Card (BBB+/Stable/A-2), which is SFG's core operating nonbank subsidiary. Shinhan Card is the largest credit card company in Korea with a domestic market share of approximately 21% in terms of credit card transaction amount in 2011. In our view, Shinhan's track records in management and strategy have also been good compared to those of its domestic peers. The bank maintained relatively stable profitability and sound asset quality throughout the financial crisis at the end of 2008 and amid stress in the real estate and construction sectors.

We regard Shinhan's capital and earnings as "moderate." We expect Shinhan's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before diversification and concentration adjustments at approximately 7% in the next 18 months, backed by earnings accumulation and moderate asset growth. We view SFG's need to service its debts, including hybrid instruments, as a potential constraint on Shinhan's capitalization.

Our risk position assessment for Shinhan is "adequate," which mainly reflects our view that risks related to loan exposures are adequately captured by the RAC ratio. We have not seen Shinhan's actual credit costs fall significantly below our normalized credit loss assumptions for the past couple of years, and we also do not expect significant diversification and concentration adjustments in Shinhan's RAC ratio. Nonetheless, we view Shinhan's risk management and underwriting standards as relatively conservative compared to some of its domestic peers. Shinhan's nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio of 1.09% at the end of 2011 was lower than its domestic peer average of 1.36%.