(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 13- Fitch Ratings has taken various rating actions on Italy-based UniCredit S.p.A.'s
('A'/Rating Watch Negative/'F2') subsidiaries in Central and Eastern Europe. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this release.
The rating actions follow the placement of UniCredit's Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'A' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) in 'Fitch Takes Rating Action
on Major Italian Banks Following Sovereign Downgrade' dated 11 October 2011 on
www.fitchratings.com.
The agency has revised of Russia-based ZAO Unicredit Bank's ('BBB+') and
Kazakhstan-based ATF Bank's ('BBB') Long-term IDR Outlooks to Stable from
Positive. The Outlook revisions reflect the greater uncertainty about the future
ability of UniCredit to support its subsidiairies, as reflected in the RWN on
the parent's ratings. As a result, the subsidiaries are unlikely to be upgraded,
even if the Russian and Kazakhstan sovereigns (both currently on Positive
Outlook) are upgraded. ATF's rating would be capped at a level one notch lower
than the Russian subsiadiry in light of Fitch's view of the former's lower
long-term strategic importance to the UniCredit group.
The RWN on Bank Pekao SA's Support Rating of '1' reflects the potential
weakening of the parent's ability to provide support to its Polish subsidiary.
However, Pekao's other ratings, including its Long-term IDR of 'A-'/Stable, are
driven by its intrinsic strength and are hence unaffected by the rating actions
taken on the parent.
Other subsidiaries' support-driven ratings were affirmed, as these are already
capped by Country Ceilings in the jurisdictions where they operate.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bank Pekao SA:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'A-'; Unaffected
Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'F2'; Unaffected
Viability Rating: 'a-'; Unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '1' placed on RWN
UniCredit Bulbank AD:
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
ZAO UniCredit Bank:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook changed to Stable
from Positive
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook changed to Stable from
Positive
Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating: 'bb+'; Unaffected
Individual Rating: 'C/D'; Unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'