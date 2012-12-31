(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- ING Re (Netherlands) N.V. --------------------- 31-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Netherlands

Local currency A+/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Life insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-Sep-2009 A+/-- --/--

31-Mar-2009 AA-/-- --/--

Rationale

The ratings on ING Verzekeringen N.V. (INGV; A-/Negative/A-2) and the consolidated insurance operations--collectively ING's insurance operations--reflect the insurance group's diverse profile, with strong local competitive positions across a number of markets, strong enterprise risk management (ERM), and the flexibility to manage capital adequacy and liquidity across the ING Group. These positive factors are partially offset by continued pressure on earnings from both the difficult operating environment and initiatives to reduce asset risk. Although capital adequacy has stabilized in the strong range, this continues to be a constraint, particularly given the investment risk exposures and wider economic pressures, especially across Europe. In addition, there is some uncertainty regarding the impact of the current restructuring of the ING Groep N.V. (ING; A/Negative/A-1).

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services considers ING's insurance operations as "not strategically important" under our group rating methodology; under the 2009 restructuring plan ING Group agreed with the European Commission (EC), it took the strategic decision to divest its insurance operations before the end of 2013. However, on Nov. 19, 2012, ING announced amendments to the EC-agreed restructuring plan. In particular, it has extended the final deadlines for completing the divestment process; the new dates are 2016 for divestments in Asia and the U.S. and 2018 for divestments in Europe. This reflects ING's announcement earlier in 2012 that it would divest its Asia insurance/investment management operations separately from its European insurance/investment management operations, rather than launching a single IPO. Progress toward divesting the U.S. operations via an IPO remains good, although it is being executed over a longer period than originally expected. INGV is expected to be a legacy entity that is wound down following the IPOs.

ING's insurance operations exhibit wide geographical, product, and distribution diversity. INGV has a significant presence in the relatively mature markets of The Netherlands and the U.S. and has built strong positions in the higher-growth markets of Asia and Central and Eastern Europe. This diversity has provided a degree of strategic flexibility as ING responded to the financial crisis. In our opinion, operations across the globe have strong competitive positions that have proven resilient through this period of uncertainty, as demonstrated by stability in new sales and client balances. However, given the continued progress with the trade sales of the Asian operations and the U.S. IPO, our assessment of competitive position is not enhanced by diversification accruing from these businesses.

We consider INGV has strong flexibility to manage its capital and liquidity, given its affiliation with ING. Our view is supported by ING's focus on rebuilding capital, limited need for INGV to pay dividends, and incentives for ING to support the capital needs of its insurance business to ensure successful IPOs and trade sales. The extension in the divestment and state repayment deadlines gives the group increased flexibility, which is particularly important in the context of the current difficult operating environment. However, this also means that some risks will persist within the group for longer, such as those from ING's U.S. closed-block variable annuity (CBVA) business and the Japanese closed-block single-premium variable annuity (SPVA) business.

There remains execution risk in delivery of the divestments and uncertainty over the future financial profile of INGV after the Asian and U.S. divestments. A key concern is that it has not been made fully clear how the proceeds from sales will be used, and whether that use will support our current view of a strong financial profile. We expect further progress regarding the divestments over 2013, which will clarify the absolute levels of proceeds from divestments and the net impact of divestments on the group's financial profile; in particular, how divestment proceeds will be used, including the repayment profile of external debt and eliminating internal double leverage. Relative improvements in earnings over 2011 and lower leverage strengthened fixed-charge cover ratios to over 7x at year-end 2011, a level consistent with the ratings. We expect debt-servicing ratios to remain above 5x over the rating horizon, despite earnings pressure and following continued divestment progress.

Initiatives to reduce risk, combined with the difficult operating environment continue to weigh on underlying earnings. Consequently, we view operating performance as the most significant area of relative weakness in the rating profile, although we recognize that progress is being made to stabilize returns. There has been progress to stabilize investment results and also control expenses. There remains pressure on technical margins over 2012 and bottom-line profitability from the focus on protecting regulatory capital, rather than mitigating earnings volatility. We anticipate INGV posting operating earnings of over EUR1 billion in 2012 and these earnings remaining flat over 2013.

Despite management actions to improve capital adequacy within the strong range, this continues to be a constraint due to investment risk exposures and wider economic pressures, particularly across Europe. ING has taken a number of actions over recent years to replenish capital and reduce risk to mitigate the adverse impact on capital adequacy of turmoil in financial markets. Investment risk exposures, however, remain elevated because of financial market developments, with material equity market and interest rate sensitivity, and credit risk exposures, especially those relating to commercial mortgage-backed securities and eurozone bonds.

Outlook

The negative outlook on INGV and certain operating insurance subsidiaries reflects our view of the risks relating to the financial risk profile of the group. There are significant risks and uncertainties associated with the divestment of ING's insurance operations on capitalization and financial flexibility. Further pressure stems from the state of the economy, active initiatives to reduce risk, and other management actions linked to divestments; combined, these weaken operating performance, in our view.

We may lower the ratings on INGV if:

-- The divestment process or the economy weakens capitalization or financial flexibility such that capitalization falls below strong levels or prospective leverage ratios rise above 30% from the 28% seen at year-end 2011;

-- Risks from economic pressures or de-risking affect our assessment of operating performance. This could also arise from legacy risks before divestment relating to ING's U.S. CBVA or investment exposures; or

-- We see evidence that the performance of ING's insurance business is being impaired by the uncertainty surrounding its divestment.

The ratings on INGV could also be lowered if ING is downgraded, given the role of ING Bank (ING Bank; A+/Negative/A-1) within the group, as both ING and ING Bank currently have a negative outlook. Under our criteria, with all other factors remaining the same, one of the two notches of government support currently factored into the long-term counterparty credit rating on ING Bank would be removed if the long-term unsolicited rating on The Netherlands were lowered by one notch. Despite ING's insurance operations being assessed as "not strategically important" to ING, this would affect the rating on INGV due the ongoing linkages between ING and INGV.

The outlook on INGV could be revised to stable if:

-- ING continues to make concerted progress with its divestments over 2013 without impairing the strength of INGV's balance sheet. For instance, pro forma capital adequacy levels (accounting for divestment proceeds and hybrid repayment in December 2012) continue to be resilient, financial leverage remains below 30%, fixed-charge cover is sustainable around 5x and there is more certainty around the impact and use of sale proceeds, including the capital structure post-divestments; and

-- There is an upward trend in our assessment of operating performance measured across a range of metrics, including outperformance versus our earnings expectation and also improvements across the different sources of earnings.