(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 13

OVERVIEW

-- These rating actions follow our credit and cash flow analysis of the most recent transaction information that we have received.

-- We have lowered our ratings on the class C, D, and E notes and affirmed our ratings on the class A2 and B notes.

-- E-MAC NL 2006-III is backed by Dutch residential mortgages originated by GMAC-RFC Nederland, Quion 20, and Atlas Funding.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on the class C, D, and E notes in E-MAC Program B.V. Compartment NL 2006-III (E-MAC NL 2006-III). At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the class A2 and B notes (see list below).

Our credit analysis incorporates our standard Dutch criteria (see "Dutch RMBS Market Overview And Criteria", published on Dec. 16, 2005).

In addition, we incorporate credit stability as an important factor in our rating opinions. We consider whether we believe that an issuer or security has a high likelihood of experiencing unusually large adverse changes in credit quality under conditions of moderate stress (see "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," published on May 3, 2010).

For Dutch transactions, we adjust our weighted-average loss severities (WALS) by applying a 5% decrease in house prices and giving full credit to the house price index (HPI). If there has been an upward trend in arrears, we adjust our weighted-average foreclosure frequency (WAFF) by projecting arrears based on historical data.

We have projected an additional 0.27% of 120+ day arrears, as we have seen an upward trend in long-term arrears over the past year.

Our rating decisions for this transaction are driven by the incorporation of credit stability in our credit and cash flow analysis.

This transaction is structured such that the reserve fund can amortize after a few years if 90+ day arrears are lower than 2% of the outstanding collateral balance.

The reserve fund started amortizing in July 2010; it is currently at EUR2,517,131 and will continue amortizing to a floor of EUR1,600,000. For the class A2, B, C, and D notes, the reduction in credit enhancement provided by the reserve fund is more than offset by the deleveraging of the transaction since closing.

Our WAFF and WALS for the pool have increased for each rating level since closing, due to an increase in the calculated weighted-average loan-to-foreclosure value (WALTFV) to 95.31%, and an increase in arrears to 1.22%. In our view, the subsequent increase in required credit coverage is mitigated by the available credit enhancement for the class A2 and B notes. Also, these notes pass our cash flow stresses at their current ratings. Therefore, we have affirmed our ratings on the class A2 and B notes.

The increase in required credit coverage is not mitigated by the increase in credit enhancement levels for the class C and D notes, and these notes are unable to maintain their current ratings under our cash flow scenarios. Therefore, we have lowered the rating on the class C notes to 'BBB (sf)' and the class D notes to 'BB- (sf)'.

The class E note is an excess spread note, and is currently paying down in line with the amortization of the reserve fund. This note is unable to maintain its current rating under our cash flow stresses due to the fact that if 90+ day arrears increase above 2%, then the reserve fund would need to be topped up to EUR10,800,000 before any excess spread could be used to pay down the class E principal. Therefore, we have lowered our rating on the class E notes to 'B (sf)'.

COUNTERPARTY CRITERIA

We do not consider the swap agreements for E-MAC NL 2006-III to be in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria. Rather, the swap counterparty's swap agreement reflects replacement language in line with previous counterparty criteria. Therefore, under our criteria, the highest potential rating on the notes in this transaction is equal to the issuer credit rating on the swap provider, Credit Suisse International, plus one notch.

Our analysis indicates that the notes are unable to maintain their current ratings without credit being given to the swap. In light of this, on June 17, 2011, we lowered to 'AA- (sf)' our ratings on the class A and B notes in E-MAC NL 2006-III, to reflect our rating on Credit Suisse International (A+/Stable/A-1), plus one notch (see "Ratings List Resolving European Structured Finance Counterparty CreditWatch Placements - June 17, 2011 Review").