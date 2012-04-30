(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 30 - Fitch Ratings has published Germany-based Monier Group S.a.r.l's (Monier) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also assigned Monier's EUR433m term loan due 2017 an expected rating of 'B+(EXP)' and an expected recovery rate of 'RR3(EXP)' and Monier's EUR150m super senior revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2017 an expected rating of' 'BB(EXP)' and an expected recovery rate of 'RR1(EXP)'

The agency has also assigned Monier Bond Finance & CO S.C.A's proposed EUR250m senior secured notes due 2019 an expected rating of' 'B+(EXP)' and an expected recovery rate of 'RR3(EXP)' The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received.

The IDR reflects Monier's leading position in the European pitched roofing market, where the company occupies the number one position in concrete tiles (37% of FY11 sales) and has further leading positions in clay tiles (21%), chimneys (14%) and roofing components (21%). The rating is supported by the fact that Monier's sales are equally split between new build and renovation, which has helped the company's recovery since its debt restructuring in 2009. In addition Monier has a good geographic footprint, underpinned by its core German market (25% of FY11 sales) its lack of exposure to periphery euro countries and MENA regions and its growing presence in Asia (7%).

The rating also reflects the progress the company has made since its debt restructuring, whereby the new management has conducted a number of operational restructuring measures including the disposal of non-core operations, the exit from the US market, improving working capital management and restricting capex, which has enabled Monier to maintain a good cash cushion and improve margins.

The IDR is primarily constrained by the leveraged capital structure which resulted in FFO adjusted leverage of 6.0x (4.3x net) in 2011, which is considered relatively high for a building materials company of this size with exposure to cyclical construction markets. Moreover, the proposed issuance and refinancing is expected to significantly increase future cash interest costs in comparison to what the company has historically borne since 2009. Together with ongoing restructuring costs, these effects will weigh on Monier's free cash flow generation to the extent that Fitch expects negligible free cash flow for 2012 and slightly increasing thereafter.

Nonetheless, in conjunction with an amend and extend offer, issuance of the notes will be used to partially refinance senior term loans left in place after the debt restructuring and will enable Monier to reduce its refinancing risk and to term out its existing debt maturities from 2015 to 2017. Combined with the company's high unrestricted cash balance of EUR225m at FY11 and full availability under a new EUR150m RCF, which does not contain a clean-down provision, this provides additional flexibility at the 'B' rating level.

Using conservative assumptions under Fitch's Recovery Ratings methodology, with a 20% discount to EBITDA applied to the company's FY11 like-for-like EBITDA of EUR170m and a distressed enterprise value/EBITDA multiple of 5x, the agency's analysis results in superior recovery prospects (91%-100%) for the super senior RCF and above average-average recovery prospects (51-70%) for the senior secured term loan and senior secured notes.

The current rating headroom is considered sufficient for supporting a Stable Outlook but Fitch does not expect any positive rating action at least for the next 12-18 months, whilst the global construction markets remain subdued. Underperformance vs Fitch expectations, which prevents the company from improving free cash flow and deleveraging to the extent FFO adjusted leverage remains above 6.0x on a continued basis, is likely to put downward pressure on the IDR.

In its analysis, Fitch has excluded Monier Holdings SCA's EUR332m purchaser loan facility (PIK Loan) from leverage metrics in accordance with the agency's European Holdco PIK methodology. Monier Holdings SCA is a holding company outside the Monier restricted group of companies and the PIK loan is PIK for life, unsecured and unguaranteed. As part of the refinancing the PIK loan will have its maturity extended to 2021, which means its final maturity date will be after the existing obligations of the Monier restricted group. There is also no reference to the PIK issuer in any covenants or event of default of Monier debt instruments. Therefore, Fitch considers that the PIK notes do not increase the risk of a default of Monier.