(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 30 - Fitch Ratings has published Germany-based Monier Group
S.a.r.l's (Monier) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B' with a Stable
Outlook. Fitch has also assigned Monier's EUR433m term loan due 2017 an expected
rating of 'B+(EXP)' and an expected recovery rate of 'RR3(EXP)' and Monier's
EUR150m super senior revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2017 an expected rating
of' 'BB(EXP)' and an expected recovery rate of 'RR1(EXP)'
The agency has also assigned Monier Bond Finance & CO S.C.A's proposed EUR250m
senior secured notes due 2019 an expected rating of' 'B+(EXP)' and an expected
recovery rate of 'RR3(EXP)' The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of
final documentation conforming to information already received.
The IDR reflects Monier's leading position in the European pitched roofing
market, where the company occupies the number one position in concrete tiles
(37% of FY11 sales) and has further leading positions in clay tiles (21%),
chimneys (14%) and roofing components (21%). The rating is supported by the fact
that Monier's sales are equally split between new build and renovation, which
has helped the company's recovery since its debt restructuring in 2009. In
addition Monier has a good geographic footprint, underpinned by its core German
market (25% of FY11 sales) its lack of exposure to periphery euro countries and
MENA regions and its growing presence in Asia (7%).
The rating also reflects the progress the company has made since its debt
restructuring, whereby the new management has conducted a number of operational
restructuring measures including the disposal of non-core operations, the exit
from the US market, improving working capital management and restricting capex,
which has enabled Monier to maintain a good cash cushion and improve margins.
The IDR is primarily constrained by the leveraged capital structure which
resulted in FFO adjusted leverage of 6.0x (4.3x net) in 2011, which is
considered relatively high for a building materials company of this size with
exposure to cyclical construction markets. Moreover, the proposed issuance and
refinancing is expected to significantly increase future cash interest costs in
comparison to what the company has historically borne since 2009. Together with
ongoing restructuring costs, these effects will weigh on Monier's free cash flow
generation to the extent that Fitch expects negligible free cash flow for 2012
and slightly increasing thereafter.
Nonetheless, in conjunction with an amend and extend offer, issuance of the
notes will be used to partially refinance senior term loans left in place after
the debt restructuring and will enable Monier to reduce its refinancing risk and
to term out its existing debt maturities from 2015 to 2017. Combined with the
company's high unrestricted cash balance of EUR225m at FY11 and full
availability under a new EUR150m RCF, which does not contain a clean-down
provision, this provides additional flexibility at the 'B' rating level.
Using conservative assumptions under Fitch's Recovery Ratings methodology, with
a 20% discount to EBITDA applied to the company's FY11 like-for-like EBITDA of
EUR170m and a distressed enterprise value/EBITDA multiple of 5x, the agency's
analysis results in superior recovery prospects (91%-100%) for the super senior
RCF and above average-average recovery prospects (51-70%) for the senior secured
term loan and senior secured notes.
The current rating headroom is considered sufficient for supporting a Stable
Outlook but Fitch does not expect any positive rating action at least for the
next 12-18 months, whilst the global construction markets remain subdued.
Underperformance vs Fitch expectations, which prevents the company from
improving free cash flow and deleveraging to the extent FFO adjusted leverage
remains above 6.0x on a continued basis, is likely to put downward pressure on
the IDR.
In its analysis, Fitch has excluded Monier Holdings SCA's EUR332m purchaser loan
facility (PIK Loan) from leverage metrics in accordance with the agency's
European Holdco PIK methodology. Monier Holdings SCA is a holding company
outside the Monier restricted group of companies and the PIK loan is PIK for
life, unsecured and unguaranteed. As part of the refinancing the PIK loan will
have its maturity extended to 2021, which means its final maturity date will be
after the existing obligations of the Monier restricted group. There is also no
reference to the PIK issuer in any covenants or event of default of Monier debt
instruments. Therefore, Fitch considers that the PIK notes do not increase the
risk of a default of Monier.