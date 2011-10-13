(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- The Prudential Financial group announced that three companies under its umbrella--AIG Edison, AIG Star, and Gibraltar--have signed a merger agreement. (Gibraltar will be the surviving entity.)

Standard & Poor's raised the financial strength and long-term counterparty credit ratings on AIG Edison to 'AA-' from 'A'. We upgraded AIG Edison because we revised upward its group status to "core," based on our group methodology criteria, considering high certainty surrounding the merger and the progress it has made in integrating into the group.

-- The outlook on the ratings is negative, reflecting the outlooks on the Prudential Financial group's Japanese core insurance companies, which have been assigned ratings and outlooks that are constrained by the sovereign ratings on Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+).

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its financial strength and long-term counterparty ratings on AIG Edison Life Insurance Co. to 'AA-' from 'A'. The outlook on the ratings is negative. The rating action follows the Prudential Financial group's announcement that AIG Edison, AIG Star Life (NR), and Gibraltar Life (Gibraltar; AA-/Negative/--), signed a merger agreement on Oct. 11, 2011, following the resolutions made at each company's board-of-director meeting. The three companies currently operate under the group.

AIG Edison is due to merge on Jan. 1, 2012, into Gibraltar, which is one of the group's core insurance companies in Japan. The merger is subject to regulatory approval in Japan. We hold the view that AIG Edison has made smooth progress in integrating into the U.S.-based Prudential Financial group, since it was acquired by the group in February 2011. Considering the high certainty surrounding the merger and the progress that AIG Edison has made in integrating into the group, we revised AIG Edison's group status to "core" from "strategically important," based on our group methodology criteria. As a result, we upgraded the company to 'AA-', which is the same rating as those assigned to the Prudential Financial group's core subsidiaries in Japan. We will withdraw the ratings on AIG Edison when the merger is completed.

The outlook on the long-term rating on AIG Edison is negative. This primarily reflects our view that the ratings on the Prudential Financial group's core subsidiaries in Japan are constrained by the sovereign ratings on Japan. This is because they hold a high percentage of domestic assets in their portfolios and their businesses are concentrated in the domestic market. We may lower the ratings on AIG Edison if we lower the sovereign ratings on Japan or the ratings on the Prudential Financial group's core subsidiaries. We may also downgrade AIG Edison if the planned merger is canceled, although we consider this to be unlikely. Conversely, if the outlook on Japan is revised to stable, the outlook on the company and the group's core subsidiaries in Japan may also see upward movement.