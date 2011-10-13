(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 13-
-- The Prudential Financial group announced that three
companies under its umbrella--AIG Edison, AIG Star, and
Gibraltar--have signed a merger agreement. (Gibraltar will be
the surviving entity.)
Standard & Poor's raised the financial strength and
long-term counterparty credit ratings on AIG Edison to 'AA-'
from 'A'. We upgraded AIG Edison because we revised upward its
group status to "core," based on our group methodology criteria,
considering high certainty surrounding the merger and the
progress it has made in integrating into the group.
-- The outlook on the ratings is negative, reflecting the
outlooks on the Prudential Financial group's Japanese core
insurance companies, which have been assigned ratings and
outlooks that are constrained by the sovereign ratings on Japan
(AA-/Negative/A-1+).
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its
financial strength and long-term counterparty ratings on AIG
Edison Life Insurance Co. to 'AA-' from 'A'. The outlook on the
ratings is negative. The rating action follows the Prudential
Financial group's announcement that AIG Edison, AIG Star Life
(NR), and Gibraltar Life (Gibraltar; AA-/Negative/--), signed a
merger agreement on Oct. 11, 2011, following the resolutions
made at each company's board-of-director meeting. The three
companies currently operate under the group.
AIG Edison is due to merge on Jan. 1, 2012, into Gibraltar,
which is one of the group's core insurance companies in Japan.
The merger is subject to regulatory approval in Japan. We hold
the view that AIG Edison has made smooth progress in integrating
into the U.S.-based Prudential Financial group, since it was
acquired by the group in February 2011. Considering the high
certainty surrounding the merger and the progress that AIG
Edison has made in integrating into the group, we revised AIG
Edison's group status to "core" from "strategically important,"
based on our group methodology criteria. As a result, we
upgraded the company to 'AA-', which is the same rating as those
assigned to the Prudential Financial group's core subsidiaries
in Japan. We will withdraw the ratings on AIG Edison when the
merger is completed.
The outlook on the long-term rating on AIG Edison is
negative. This primarily reflects our view that the ratings on
the Prudential Financial group's core subsidiaries in Japan are
constrained by the sovereign ratings on Japan. This is because
they hold a high percentage of domestic assets in their
portfolios and their businesses are concentrated in the domestic
market. We may lower the ratings on AIG Edison if we lower the
sovereign ratings on Japan or the ratings on the Prudential
Financial group's core subsidiaries. We may also downgrade AIG
Edison if the planned merger is canceled, although we consider
this to be unlikely. Conversely, if the outlook on Japan is
revised to stable, the outlook on the company and the group's
core subsidiaries in Japan may also see upward movement.