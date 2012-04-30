(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Greece-based beverage group Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Co. S.A. (CCH) could continue to face profitability pressure over the next year due to low consumer sentiment in many of its European markets and persistently high raw material prices.

-- We are therefore revising our outlook on CCH to negative from stable and affirming our 'A/A-1' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on the group.

-- The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a downgrade if CCH is unable to mitigate further contraction of its EBITDA margin through hedging, price increases, or cost-cutting measures.

Rating Action

On April 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Greece-based beverage group Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Co. S.A. (CCH) to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A/A-1' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on CCH.

Rationale

The outlook revision reflects our view that CCH could face continuing pressure on profitability over the next year, due to low consumer sentiment in many of its European markets and persistently high raw material prices. This follows a contraction of CCH's Standard & Poor's-adjusted EBITDA margin by 270 basis points in 2011, mainly as a result of input cost inflation. (We note that based on the group's reported EBITDA, which excludes items such as restructuring costs, margin compression was lower at about 240 basis points.)

Inflation in the prices of sugar, juice concentrate, and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin could put pressure on CCH's EBITDA margin and its profitability this year. This could happen if CCH is unable to mitigate rises in unhedged input costs through selective price increases, an improvement in product mix, and/or cost-cutting measures. We view heightened price sensitivity in most of CCH's European markets as a challenge to the group's ability to partially pass on price increases to end consumers over the short-to-medium term.