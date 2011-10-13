(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 13- MADRID/LONDON, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that further to Fitch's downgrade of Cajamar Caja Rural, Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito's (Cajamar) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'A' (see ' Fitch Rates Spain's Grupo Cooperativo Cajamar 'BBB+'; Downgrades Cajamar to 'BBB+'/Negative' dated 07 October 2011 at www.fitchratings.com), and in accordance with its Structured Finance (SF) counterparty criteria which indicates a minimum rating threshold of 'A'/'F1' for notes rated above 'A+', the agency is analysing the rating's effect on SF deals where Cajamar is the counterparty.

Fitch has contacted the respective Gestoras (trustees) involved in order to obtain initial feedback with regards to any expected remedial actions following Cajamar's downgrade. Affected deals will be reviewed considering the effect of any proposed remedial actions.

Deals in which Cajamar acts as counterparty include:

Reinvestment account provider

IM Cajamar Empresas 1, FTA

TDA Cajamar 2, FTA

Swap counterparty

IM Cajamar Empresas 3, FTA

IM Cajamar 5, FTA

IM Cajamar 6, FTA