Oct 13- MADRID/LONDON, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that further to Fitch's
downgrade of Cajamar Caja Rural, Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito's (Cajamar) Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'A' (see ' Fitch Rates Spain's Grupo Cooperativo
Cajamar 'BBB+'; Downgrades Cajamar to 'BBB+'/Negative' dated 07 October 2011 at
www.fitchratings.com), and in accordance with its Structured Finance (SF) counterparty criteria
which indicates a minimum rating threshold of 'A'/'F1' for notes rated above 'A+', the agency is
analysing the rating's effect on SF deals where Cajamar is the counterparty.
Fitch has contacted the respective Gestoras (trustees) involved in order to obtain initial
feedback with regards to any expected remedial actions following Cajamar's downgrade. Affected
deals will be reviewed considering the effect of any proposed remedial actions.
Deals in which Cajamar acts as counterparty include:
Reinvestment account provider
IM Cajamar Empresas 1, FTA
TDA Cajamar 2, FTA
Swap counterparty
IM Cajamar Empresas 3, FTA
IM Cajamar 5, FTA
IM Cajamar 6, FTA