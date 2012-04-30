CORRECTED-YOUR MONEY-Three big ideas to make it easier to save for college
NEW YORK, Feb 3 Surveys regularly find that Americans have no idea what a 529 college savings plan is, so a little tinkering under the hood is definitely needed.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 30 - Fitch Ratings has published a new issue report on SEFPL DA March 12 - III. The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: SEFPL DA March 12 - III
NEW YORK, Feb 3 Surveys regularly find that Americans have no idea what a 529 college savings plan is, so a little tinkering under the hood is definitely needed.
* Secures $7 million seed round to streamline online shopping Source text for Eikon:
Feb 3 Portugal's largest listed bank Millennium bcp (Banco Comercial Portugues Sa)